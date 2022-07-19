Park Street A/S

Conversion of class B shares into listed class A shares



With reference to company announcements of 25 April 2022 and 1 April 2022, Park Street A/S hereby announces that conversion of 2,137,939 class B shares of nominal value DKK 1.00 into 2,137,939 class A shares with nominal value DKK 1.00 held by Park Street NordAc S.a.r.l. to be admitted to trading and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen has now been completed with the Danish Business Authority. The 2,137,939 class A shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen with effect from 20 July 2022.



As the shares represent less than 20 % of the company's class A share capital already admitted to trading and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, no prospectus has been prepared by the company in connection with the conversion pursuant to an exemption from the statutory obligation to prepare and file a prospectus according to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (Prospectus Regulation).



The remaining 44,347,935 class B shares will remain as non-listed class B shares.



The purpose of increasing the base of available class A shares is to improve the liquidity of class A shares which could facilitate expanding the investor base of the company.



Pradeep Pattem, CEO at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website : www.psnas.com

Telephone Number : +45 33 33 93 03