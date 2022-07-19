GR8 People Achieves Continued Momentum with The Everyone Platform™ Resulting in SaaS ARR up 82% in the First Half of 2022

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced significant growth in bookings and revenue for the first half of 2022. Gains were driven by market demand for The Everyone Platform™ as a solution for total talent acquisition that offers true recruiting agility.

Leveraged by global enterprise organizations, RPOs, MSPs and Total Workforce Solution providers, GR8 People delivers a unified hiring experience that moves beyond worker and technology silos for friction-free hiring of the best workforce when they need it.

The Elimination of Recruiting Technology Silos

Recruiting technologies designed exclusively for either full time talent or non-employee talent are the industry norm resulting in a disjointed and outdated approach to fill today’s talent gaps. The Everyone Platform™ is agile software for every stage of the recruitment lifecycle with an ATS, Talent CRM, AI sourcing engine and career site builder, all in one. Built with best-in-class, automated workflows, it helps every user perform at their best.

Increased Market Enthusiasm and New Customer Acquisition

GR8 People continues to gain industry recognition as the leading platform for total talent acquisition demonstrated by its 98% customer retention rate coupled with a rapidly growing customer base. A sampling of new customers added during the first half of 2022 includes Risk Strategies, AgileOne, ActOne Group and Randall Reilly as well as one of the nation’s premier integrated food service companies and a multinational manufacturer of luxury vehicles.



Impressive Financial Performance

With first half SaaS ARR up 82% year-over-year and SaaS bookings up 115%, GR8 People’s financial performance is a leading indicator that its business model, operating principles, and strategy are primed to meet today’s market demands. Implementing The Everyone Platform™ for a record number of new organizations this year has further translated into a year-over-year increase in revenue of 35% and a strong forecast for continued growth into the second half of the year.



A Global Workflow-Driven Platform

The ultimate value and differentiation of GR8 People stems from its single architecture and data model with deep workflow and next-level automation that give recruiters the agility to address ever-changing talent demands, as well as a seamless information exchange for a smooth recruiting experience. The Everyone Platform™ delivers a future-proof solution that inherently improves hiring performance, the candidate experience and overall business intelligence for customers.

"Despite a complicated geo-political backdrop and uncertain economic conditions, GR8 People continues to perform extremely well. I am proud to share that we’ve exceeded our revenue goals in the first half of 2022. Our financial results and growing customer base clearly demonstrate that our investment in building The Everyone Platform™ is delivering value for our customers and our organization,” said GR8 People CEO, Diane Smith. She continued, “Additionally, 2022 has brought many exciting developments, including a new brand identity and deeper integrations with both LinkedIn and Indeed. None of this success would be possible without our incredibly talented team and exceptional customers. We now enter the second half of 2022 with even stronger confidence as we continue to provide the most innovative and friction-free recruiting solutions.”

GR8 People is for everyone in recruitment who wants to do their job better, faster and more simply. Our global technology platform sources, attracts, engages and hires every workforce type in one experience that’s seamless, boundless and effortless. Built with best-in-class, automated workflows, it helps every user perform at their best.

