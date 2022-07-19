Engineering the Extraordinary: AIChE's 2022 Gala will Celebrate Companies and Their Leaders

New York, NY, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE®) will showcase the extraordinary societal contributions of chemical engineers and the companies that employ them during the organization’s 2022 Gala on December 1 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.

Organized around the theme “Engineering the Extraordinary,” the gala will spotlight the contributions of Chevron, a multinational energy company. Chevron is being honored not only for its engineering commitment to a low-carbon energy future but also for its dedication to promoting diversity in the workforce. Chevron will be represented at the gala by Michael K. Wirth, Chevron’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Also to be honored is Ecolab, a U.S.-based global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention. Ecolab is being recognized for improving the efficiencies and sustainability of industries including food, healthcare, and other sectors. Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO of Ecolab, will accept this recognition at the gala.

Additionally, AIChE will present its Doing a World of Good Medal to Paula T. Hammond, Institute Professor and Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A member of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, Hammond is being honored for her wide-ranging impact on engineering and society; her pioneering engineering of polymers and nanomaterials for drug delivery and medical applications has improved healthcare options, while her work with solar cells and battery technologies has contributed to efforts to mitigate climate change. Hammond is also being recognized for her dedication to creating a more-inclusive science and engineering workforce.

In announcing the honorees for this year’s gala, Darlene Schuster, AIChE’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, said “AIChE is delighted to recognize the technical and humanitarian contributions of this year’s gala honorees and their organizations. These leaders exemplify the engineering profession and the many ways that engineering continues to improve the quality of life for all.” Schuster added, “I invite those in the chemical engineering community to join us at AIChE’s gala on December 1, where together we will celebrate these distinguished honorees and support the continued good works of our profession.”

The gala is organized by the AIChE Foundation. Funds raised will underwrite AIChE’s Doing a World of Good campaign to support K-12 programs and expand opportunities for underrepresented students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields.

An early roster of dinner chairs for the 2022 AIChE Gala includes (as of July 15): Darrell Brown, Executive Vice President and President of Global Industrial at Ecolab; Bruce Chinn, Chief Executive Officer at Chevron Phillips Chemical; John Y. Televantos, Senior Partner at Arsenal Capital Partners; and Gavin P. Towler, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Honeywell Performance Materials Technologies.

For the latest information about the AIChE Gala and to reserve your seat, visit www.aiche.org/gala.

# # #

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 chemical engineers in 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontiers of chemical engineering research in such areas as energy, sustainability, biological and environmental engineering, nanotechnology and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at http://www.aiche.org.

# # #