Organize Your Workspace and Improve Productivity with the New Cyber Acoustics USB-C Laptop Docking Station

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the CA Essential Laptop Docking Station DS-1000 is now available for pre-order. This compact, versatile USB-C hub offers a bevy of ports for complete connectivity and workspace organization, while powering and charging your laptop. It is TAA compliant and compatible with laptops that have USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports.



Why use a laptop docking station?

Laptop docking stations or hubs are a simple office upgrade that enhance productivity whether at home, in the office, or on the go.

Studies show multiple monitors increase productivity by 42% . The CA Essential Laptop Docking Station DS-1000 supports simultaneous dual HDMI monitor displays up to 4K at 60Hz. With this feature the DS-1000 enables you to see more of your work at a time, and similar research shows using one monitor in portrait mode further enhances productivity by eliminating the need to scroll.

Other research shows that cluttered spaces have a negative effect on stress and anxiety , indicating that an organized workspace is key to a productive work environment. The CA Essential Laptop Docking Station DS-1000 allows you to connect all your peripherals from a single USB-C cable, creating a clean workspace, and enabling easy transitions between home and the office.

In addition, the CA Essential Laptop Docking Station DS-1000 both powers and charges your laptop, ensuring you always have a full battery.

CA Essentials Line of Laptop Docking Stations

“Laptop docking stations are an essential accessory for a modern workspace and we have worked extensively with former Dell dock engineers to ensure our docks are stable bases for any laptop brand,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “The DS-1000 encompasses customer feedback about dual HDMI support as well as the number and type of USB ports, while also being TAA compliant for use in U.S. government offices.”

The CA Essentials line of laptop docking stations includes USB-C hubs to meet any style of work. The CA Essential Micro Docking Station DS-1500 is perfect for travel, fitting easily in a backpack or briefcase. The DS-1500 also features Qi wireless charging.

The CA Essential Docking Station DS-2000 includes complete laptop connectivity and integrated cooling fans for improved laptop performance, making it a perfect choice for heavily used laptops, or co-working spaces where multiple people may dock and undock throughout the day.

CA Essential Laptop Docking Station DS-1000

The CA Essential Laptop Docking Station DS-1000 has an MSRP of $189.99 and is available now for pre-order here. Features include:

Simultaneous dual HDMI monitor displays up to 4K@60Hz. Supports extended displays for both displays on Windows 10 or 11, extended display on one monitor and mirroring on the other for Mac OS

Four USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports on the back; one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port on the front

One RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet Port

Integrated security K-Slot (lock cable not included)

130-Watt dual voltage power adapter for docking station and laptop power

Laptop charging via 90-Watt power delivery

Compatible with laptops that have USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 ports

TAA compliant, meeting standards for use by U.S. government

For more information about how to choose the right laptop docking station visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/choosing-the-right-laptop-docking-station.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes with product lines that include speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly and keep plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. To learn more about our commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

