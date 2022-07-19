Entrada Therapeutics Appoints Karla MacDonald as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

BOSTON, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced the appointment of Karla MacDonald as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective immediately. Ms. MacDonald previously served as Entrada’s Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. She remains a member of the Entrada executive team and will report to Dipal Doshi, Entrada’s President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Karla is a transformational leader who has already demonstrated her value as a member of Entrada’s executive team,” said Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Entrada. “Karla’s significant biopharmaceutical experience in stakeholder engagement and communications, coupled with her business acumen and cultural leadership, continue to be invaluable as we advance our near-term treatments for people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1, as well as our longer-term treatment goals beyond neuromuscular diseases.”

“I am honored to take on this new role during such a pivotal moment as Entrada transitions into a clinical stage company this year,” said Ms. MacDonald. “Entrada’s a special company with a strong commitment to patient focus, scientific excellence and cultural belonging. I look forward to continuing to work with the team to realize the full potential of our EEV therapeutics.”

Ms. MacDonald is a global life sciences leader with more than 20 years of experience guiding business strategy, leading communications, patient advocacy and government affairs, and building talent for companies ranging from small biotech to large pharma. Prior to joining Entrada, Ms. MacDonald led communications and patient advocacy for Ipsen where she established the strategic functions for the company’s expansion into North America. She also held numerous senior roles at Merck & Co, Inc., leading both international and corporate responsibility communications, where she advanced Merck’s brand and communications strategy across its markets outside of the U.S. Before that, Ms. MacDonald set and implemented communication strategy for Merck Research Laboratories, the company’s R&D division and served on the division’s executive leadership team. She has held strategic counsel roles at MacDougall Biomedical and Feinstein Kean Healthcare (an Ogilvy company), and managed investor relations for Creative BioMolecules. Ms. MacDonald holds a bachelor’s degree in Education and a diploma in Communications from McGill University in Montréal, Canada.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues with an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of oligonucleotide-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular diseases, immunology, oncology and diseases of the central nervous system. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).



For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Entrada Investor/Media Contact

Karla MacDonald

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

kmacdonald@entradatx.com