XPO Logistics Named Official Transport Partner for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift

GREENWICH, Conn. , July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics , a leading provider of freight transportation services, has been selected by the Tour de France as the official transport partner for the 2022 women’s competition, to be held July 24-31. The eight-stage race will be the first edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

XPO will use 14 drivers to transport 200 tons of cargo along the route, traveling over 1,000 kilometers by truck. The company is also supporting the Tour de France currently underway, with 58 drivers moving 570 tons of cargo over 3,328 kilometers.

Luis Gómez, president of XPO Logistics – Europe, said, “We’re delighted to expand the scope of our 42-year partnership with the Tour de France by supporting some of the best women athletes in the world. In addition, we hope our involvement will encourage more women to learn about career opportunities in transport, and the increasingly inclusive nature of our sector.”

An XPO team dedicated to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will be responsible for the time-critical transport of equipment and supplies throughout all stages of the race. Company drivers are trained in Tour de France protocols and emission-reduction techniques to ensure safe, eco-friendly operations.

