Polysleep, 11:11 and Bloom Present ZZZe Mattress

Montreal, Quebec, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep launches its new advertising campaign "Polysleep, ZZZe mattress" in collaboration with 11:11 Creative Alignment and digital agency Bloom. The new campaign pays special attention to Polysleep's high-quality mattresses, each of which is carefully designed and manufactured 100% in Canada.

"Consumers often overlook the mattress, yet it can significantly impact sleep routines and health. We imagined a campaign that speaks to this and immerses viewers in the Polysleep universe, a cozy, luxurious and bright space," explains Nicolas Massey, creative alignment at 11:11.

The campaign's comedic relief and relatability are broken down into 4 distinct versions. Each one highlights one of the brand pillars for which Polysleep mattresses are known:

"At Polysleep, customer wellbeing has been at the core of our initiatives. We are pleased by the outcomes of working with a team that understands the brand thoroughly and with the creativity and strategy required to highlight Polysleep pillars while relating to our customers' needs," says Jeremiah Curvers, CEO and Co-founder of Polysleep.

The campaign aims to reach a wide audience, from young and old to singles and couples. To do so, it emphasizes how Polysleep has both the technology and mattresses needed to fulfill the strong demand for sleep and tranquility.

"Having managed their performance marketing since 2019, our team has a very good understanding of Polysleep's market, brand and target audience. This information allowed us to align the strategic discussion and define relevant messaging. The ZZZ concept hits the nail on the head and now makes this classic an integral part of the Polysleep brand," explains Franz Fontaine, Vice President of Strategy at Bloom.

Clips of 30 seconds, 15 seconds and 6 seconds will be broadcast on digital and traditional channels in Quebec and the rest of Canada.

Advertiser: Polysleep

Creative: 11:11 Creative Alignment

Strategy: Bloom

Production: CONSULAT

Direction: Jocelyn Michel

