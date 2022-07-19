Global Clinical Decision Support Market worth to reach US$ 4.9 Billion in 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical decision support market is estimated to garner US$ 4.9 Billion while exhibiting an 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022.



The adoption of clinical decision support in the healthcare industry and surging investments in R&D, and innovations in clinical decision support systems increase the demand for the market. Leading clinical decision support system manufacturers are increasingly focusing on introducing novel compact and advanced clinical decision support systems this in turn is anticipated to foster the market growth in the near future.

Also, the growing risk of data privacy and the lack of technically qualified and skilled staff to implement the CDSS and resolve related issues are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

By product, the integrated CDSS segment is expected to record a 7.7% CAGR by 2032

By delivery mode, the on-premises segment to expand at a 7.7% growth rate during the forecast period

The U.S market to garner US$ 1.5 Billion and record a 7.7% CAGR from 2022-2032

Market in China to procure US$ 360 Million, expanding at a 7.7% growth rate during the assessment period

“Rising technological advancements, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high investments in R&D, and innovations in clinical decision support system are expected to fuel the demand of clinical decision support market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players of the global clinical decision support market include Cerner, Epic, MEDITECH, Wolters Kluwer Health, and Zynx Health among others. Recent key developments among players include:

In March 2022 — MEDITECH and Google Health announced collaboration on an integrated solution within MEDITECH’s Expanse platform to help clinicians provide the best care through quick and easy access to information from multiple sources with a true longitudinal view of a patient's health history.

— and Google Health announced collaboration on an integrated solution within MEDITECH’s Expanse platform to help clinicians provide the best care through quick and easy access to information from multiple sources with a true longitudinal view of a patient's health history. In October 2021- Cerner announces the launch of a new operating unit, Cerner Enviza, that offers data-driven solutions and research services to help bring clarity to multi-dimensional data through real-world evidence and insights. The combined expertise of the Cerner and Kantar Health teams is expected to help accelerate the discovery, development and deployment of therapies and advance clinical research and the life sciences industry to improve everyday health.

announces the launch of a new operating unit, Cerner Enviza, that offers data-driven solutions and research services to help bring clarity to multi-dimensional data through real-world evidence and insights. The combined expertise of the Cerner and Kantar Health teams is expected to help accelerate the discovery, development and deployment of therapies and advance clinical research and the life sciences industry to improve everyday health. In February 2021— Zynx Health, has been ranked 1 in KLAS Research’s 2022 Best in KLAS Awards in the category of Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans and Order Sets. Zynx Health received near-perfect scores across the grading criteria (Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, Value) used to assess Best in KLAS status. The award marks Zynx Health’s seventh Best in KLAS designation.





More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global clinical decision support market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product (Integrated CDSS, Standalone CDSS) by Delivery Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based) by Model (Knowledge-based, Non-knowledge based) by Type (Therapeutics, Diagnosis) by Component (Service, Software, Hardware) by Application (Advance CDSS, Conventional CDSS) by Level of Interactivity (Active CDSS, Passive CDSS) by Setting (In-patient, Ambulatory Care Settings) and Region (North America, Latin America Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa,)

Key Segments Of Clinical Decision Support Industry Survey

Clinical Decision Support Market by Product:

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Clinical Decision Support Market by Delivery Mode:

On-premises Clinical Decision Support

Cloud-based Clinical Decision Support

Clinical Decision Support Market by Model:

Knowledge-based Clinical Decision Support

Non-knowledge based Clinical Decision Support

Clinical Decision Support Market by Type:

Clinical Decision Support for Therapeutics

Clinical Decision Support fort Diagnosis

Clinical Decision Support Market by Component:

Clinical Decision Support Service

Clinical Decision Support Software

Clinical Decision Support Hardware





Clinical Decision Support Market by Application:

Advance CDSS

Conventional CDSS

Clinical Decision Support Market by Level of Interactivity:

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Clinical Decision Support Market by Setting:

In-patient Clinical Decision Support

Clinical Decision Support in Ambulatory Care Settings

Clinical Decision Support Market by Region:

North America Clinical Decision Support Market

Latin America Clinical Decision Support Market

Europe Clinical Decision Support Market

Asia & Pacific Clinical Decision Support Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Clinical Decision Support Market





About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

