The Global Water Recycle and Reuse Market is expected to grow by $ 13.58 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.65% during the forecast period

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the water recycle and reuse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by scarcity of water and rising environmental concerns, rapid industrialization in developing countries, and regulations associated with water treatment.

The water recycles and reuse market analysis includes end-user and technology segments and geographic landscape.



The water recycle and reuse market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Agricultural

• Domestic and commercial



By Technology

• Conventional treatment and recycling technologies

• Membrane filtration technologies

• Chemical treatment and disinfection technologies



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the innovation in water treatment technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the water to recycle and reuse market growth during the next few years. Also, disinfection of wastewater using ultraviolet (UV) light and greywater recycling with membrane bioreactor (MBR) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the water recycle and reuse market covers the following areas:

• Water recycle and reuse market sizing

• Water recycle and reuse market forecast

• Water recycle and reuse market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water recycle and reuse market vendors that include Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Aquatech International LLC, aquatherm GmbH, Aries Chemical Inc., DeLoach Industries Inc., Ecolab Inc., Element Solutions Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fluence Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Komline Sanderson Corp., Lenntech BV, Nitto Denko Corp., PHOENIX Process Equipment Co., Praj Industries Ltd., Samco Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, and Water Rhapsody. Also, the water recycles and reuse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

