Global Wheelchairs Market Report to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheelchairs Market, by Product Type and Electronic Wheelchair, by Weight, by Modality, by End-user, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wheelchairs are primarily designed for disabled individuals for the ease of indoor and outdoor locomotion purposes. Various types of wheelchairs are available in market, such as recliner wheelchairs, active wheelchairs (sports wheelchairs), transport wheelchairs, and standing wheelchairs.
Two major types of wheelchairs are manual wheelchairs and electric wheelchairs. Manual wheelchair is cost effective than electric wheelchairs as it requires less maintenance.
Market Dynamics
Increasing product launches by key players in market is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India, launched India's first standing wheelchair called 'Arise'. Using Arise, a person with a disability can shift from a standing position to a sitting position and vice versa, independently or with assistance.
Increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnerships is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Permobil, a leader in providing trusted healthcare solutions for power and manual wheelchairs, and Karma Medical Products Co., LTD., a global wheelchair manufacturer, entered into a strategic partnership focused on utilizing the company's respective strengths and distributing complementary products from each other's portfolios.
The initial focus will be on the Asia-Pacific markets where the two organizations have presence. This agreement will enable more people living with disabilities to access and benefit from Permobil and Karma Medical Products Co., LTD.'s innovative mobility, seating and positioning solutions and power assist devices.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global wheelchairs market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global wheelchairs market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Permobil, Pride Mobility Products Corp., LEVO AG, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., MEYRA GmbH, Hoveround Corporation, Ride Designs, Medical Depot, Inc., and Drive DeVilbiss International
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global wheelchairs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wheelchairs market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snapshot, By Product Type
- Market Snapshot, By Weight
- Market Snapshot, By Modality
- Market Snapshot, By End User
- Market Snapshot, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Market Trends
- Recent Developments
- Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario
- Technology Overview
- Regulatory Scenario
- PEST Analysis
4. Global Wheelchairs Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Overall Impact
- Government Initiatives
- COVID-19 Impact on the market
5. Global Wheelchairs Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Manual Wheelchair
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Active Wheelchair
- Transport Wheelchair
- Others
- Electronic Wheelchair
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
- Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
- Standing Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
- Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair
6. Global Wheelchairs Market, By Weight, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment rends
- Light Weight Wheelchairs
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Heavy Weight Wheelchairs
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Wheelchairs Market, By Modality, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment rends
- Pediatric Powered Wheelchairs
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Adults Powered Wheelchairs
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Wheelchairs Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Overview
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospitals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Clinics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Home Care Settings
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)
9. Global Wheelchairs Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Invacare Corporation
- Sunrise Medical
- Ottobock
- 21st Century Scientific, Inc.
- Permobil
- Pride Mobility Products Corp.
- LEVO AG
- GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.
- MEYRA GmbH
- Hoveround Corporation
- Ride Designs
- Medical Depot, Inc.
- Drive DeVilbiss International
11. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njly13
Attachment