Global Wheelchairs Market Report to 2030 - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Wheelchairs are primarily designed for disabled individuals for the ease of indoor and outdoor locomotion purposes. Various types of wheelchairs are available in market, such as recliner wheelchairs, active wheelchairs (sports wheelchairs), transport wheelchairs, and standing wheelchairs.

Two major types of wheelchairs are manual wheelchairs and electric wheelchairs. Manual wheelchair is cost effective than electric wheelchairs as it requires less maintenance.



Market Dynamics

Increasing product launches by key players in market is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2019, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India, launched India's first standing wheelchair called 'Arise'. Using Arise, a person with a disability can shift from a standing position to a sitting position and vice versa, independently or with assistance.



Increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as partnerships is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2021, Permobil, a leader in providing trusted healthcare solutions for power and manual wheelchairs, and Karma Medical Products Co., LTD., a global wheelchair manufacturer, entered into a strategic partnership focused on utilizing the company's respective strengths and distributing complementary products from each other's portfolios.

The initial focus will be on the Asia-Pacific markets where the two organizations have presence. This agreement will enable more people living with disabilities to access and benefit from Permobil and Karma Medical Products Co., LTD.'s innovative mobility, seating and positioning solutions and power assist devices.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global wheelchairs market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global wheelchairs market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Permobil, Pride Mobility Products Corp., LEVO AG, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., MEYRA GmbH, Hoveround Corporation, Ride Designs, Medical Depot, Inc., and Drive DeVilbiss International

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wheelchairs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts1

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wheelchairs market

10. Competitive Landscape

Invacare Corporation

Sunrise Medical

Ottobock

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Permobil

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

LEVO AG

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

MEYRA GmbH

Hoveround Corporation

Ride Designs

Medical Depot, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss International

