Dennis Wong Joins ANANDA Scientific's Board of Directors

DENVER, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANANDA Scientific Inc., a research-focused bio-pharmaceutical company, today announced that Dennis Wong, President and CEO of Baxco Pharmaceutical Inc, has been appointed to ANANDA Scientific's Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dennis to ANANDA's Board of Directors," said John Suh, ANANDA Scientific's Executive Director. "Dennis Wong's experience in leading a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing operation is a valuable addition to the ANANDA Scientific Board. He will help guide the company in its pursuit of rapid growth as an innovative bio-pharmaceutical company."

"Dennis and Baxco Pharmaceuticals have been integral in helping ANANDA manufacture its investigational drugs NANETHIA™ A1002, and NANTHEIA™ ATL5 which are currently being evaluated in six different FDA approved clinical trials," said Sohail Zaidi, ANANDA Scientific's CEO. "We look forward to his continued strong contribution to ANANDA as we move forward with our clinical trial program."

Dennis Wong has been the President and CEO of Baxco Pharmaceutical Company Inc, based in Irwindale, California, since he founded the company in 2000. Baxco Pharmaceutical is a preferred manufacturer of specialty pharmaceutical products, and leading scientifically backed, all-natural dietary and condition-specific supplement brands. Dennis is renowned as a prominent authority and thought leader throughout the industry for the continuous improvement in product development to quality delivery.

ANANDA is a leading research-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering high-caliber clinical studies evaluating therapeutic indications such as PTSD, Radiculopathic Pain, Anxiety and Opioid Use Disorder (Mt. Sinai and UCLA). The company employs patented delivery technology, (Licensed from LDS (Lyotropic Delivery Systems (LDS) Ltd. in Jerusalem, Israel), to make cannabinoids and other plant derived compounds highly bioavailable, water soluble, and shelf-life stable and focuses on producing effective, premium quality pharmaceutical products. The company is expanding its research base through multiple sponsored research agreements with universities to diversify its clinical portfolio. Consistent with its strong research-based data, the company has a growing pipeline of nutraceutical over-the-counter products. ANANDA has successfully launched these products in the US, Australia, and the UK, with expansion into additional markets such as the EU, China, Africa, and other countries in Asia.

