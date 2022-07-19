Digital Health Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Key Developments with Global Forecast

Pune, india, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital health market size is expected to grow due to the rising demands for virtual solutions during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in an upcoming report titled, "Digital Health Market, 2022-2029".

Digital health is an integration of information systems and healthcare processes. These systems are used to simplify the tasks of healthcare providers and improve patient experiences. Technological development in the IT and healthcare sector is expected to increase service demands in the global market to bolster market growth.





Industry Development:

March 2019: TriNetX introduced an investment of USD 40 million to expand the company's business across Asia Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact:

Technical Advancements to Stimulate Market Growth

The global coronavirus spread has caused various issues wherein people could not access healthcare facilities easily. Providing a digital solution to the patients improved their experiences in acquiring appropriate treatment and consultation from healthcare providers. Emerging technologies to digitalize the platforms have bolstered market expansion and simplified hospitals and clinics' treatment and management processes. Thus the market has gained lucrative opportunities during the pandemic and improved business performance globally.

Drivers & Restraints:

Government Initiatives to Bolster Market Expansion

The global digital health market growth is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising technological advancements in the healthcare sector. The government authorities have conducted various initiatives to promote digitalization in the healthcare industry which is expected to boost the market share. In contrast, a lack of technological infrastructure will likely restrict market development.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Segments:

By technology, the market is segmented into mobile health technology, health information technology, wearables technology, telehealth technology, and others.

On the basis of deployment mode, the market is trifurcated into software, service, and hardware.

According to mobility, the market is bifurcated into wired and wireless technologies.

As per the end-user, the market is divided into clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings, and others.

Finally, by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The digital health market research report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions implemented by the key players to expand their market reach. Key performance indicators are highlighted further in this report to assess the growth and future opportunities. Competitive strategies implemented by the key market players are evaluated to analyze the market development and expansion possibilities with appropriate methodologies. Technological advancements in the industry are discussed to review the current market trends. The report is developed using factual data and clarifies market growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Market by Adopting Technological Advancements

North America is anticipated to hold the most prominent global digital health market share during the forecast period. Rising demands for self-care and technological adoption in the region are likely to increase the market performance. Reducing the communication gap between patients and physicians is the significant advantage of adopting these systems. Availability of remote monitoring, real-time solutions, and timely tracking of health conditions is anticipated to drive the market in forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific is likely to hold the second-largest global market position due to the rise in the geriatric population and simplifying treatment experiences. A shortfall in the healthcare workforce in emerging countries is likely to increase the adoption of technologically developed systems.





Competitive Landscape:

The presence of major key players in the industry encourages the companies to increase investment for developing efficient platforms. Forming strategic alliances and partnerships allows key players to build their market reach and increase profitability. The companies apply innovative strategies to improve their product portfolio.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players operating in this market. They are as follows:

Medtronic (Ireland)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Cerner Corporation (U.S.)

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

Infor (U.S.)

Allscripts (U.S.)

Athenahealth Inc. (U.S.)

Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Cognizant (U.S.)

Dimensional Insight Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Life (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

IBM Corporation Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Next IT Corp (U.S.)

Change Healthcare (U.S.)

AgaMatrix Inc. (Germany)

LifeWatch Nike Inc. (U.S.)





