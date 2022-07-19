The Global Press Brakes Market is expected to grow by $ 474.76 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Press Brakes Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03816829/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the press brakes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for CNC press brakes, growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, and growing demand for fabricating metal products.

The press brakes market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The press brakes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hydraulic

• Hybrid

• Servo-electric

• Others



By Application

• Automotive industry

• General machinery

• Transportation equipment

• Precision engineering

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the incorporation of press brakes with IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the press brakes market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of robotic arms for press brakes and the prevalence of 3D-printed press brake tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on press brakes market covers the following areas:

• Press brakes market sizing

• Press brakes market forecast

• Press brakes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading press brakes market vendors that include ACCURL, Accurpress, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco, Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv., Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., and Salvagnini Italia Spa. Also, the press brakes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

