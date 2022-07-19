Medical Aesthetics Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Key Developments

Pune, India, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing awareness regarding aesthetic beauty is one of the vital factors likely to boost the medical aesthetics market trends in the forthcoming years, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “ Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics , Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the increasing disposable income in emerging nations is likely to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In September 2018, Cutera launched its new product offering of TruSculpt iD, a 15-minute body contouring treatment for the individuals with higher Body Mass Index (BMI)

In September 2017, Lumenis launched the tattoo removal solution called PiQo4 in India, to be utilized for the common color tattoos





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data for 2018 to 2020





Growing Concerns Regarding Aesthetic Beauty to Spur Growth Opportunities in North America

Geographically, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe are the two largest markets for medical aesthetics at present and are expected to account for a large proportion of the market during the forecast period. North America is predicted to account for maximum share in the market owing to the growing investment by key players for the innovation of minimally invasive and non-invasive devices. The increasing demand for aesthetic procedures is expected to propel growth in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing disposable income, huge population base and rising need and concern for aesthetic beauty. The Middle East and Africa are predicted to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing adoption of medical aesthetic procedures in the region.

The medical aesthetics is an inclusive term for specialties that focus on the improvement of cosmetic appearance through the treatment of conditions such as skin laxity, scars, moles, excess fat wrinkles, moles, liver spots, cellulite, unwanted hair, skin discoloration, and spider veins. Medical aesthetics include medical specialties such as dermatology, reconstructive surgery, and plastic surgery. Medical aesthetics consists of both surgical procedures and non-surgical procedures, and professionals may use a combination of both.





Some of the procedures of medical aesthetics include plastic surgery. The increasing demand for aesthetics procedures is predicted to favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported that a record high of US$ 16.0 billion was spent on cosmetic procedures in 2016. These factors together are expected to contribute positively to the medical aesthetics market in the foreseeable future.

The report on the medical aesthetics market focuses on exemplifying a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers revealing insights into all the significant developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is put together after extensive research, followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.



Launch of TruSculpt iD by Cutera to Foster Growth of the Market

The new product disclosed by Cutera is predicted to encourage the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the launch of PiQo4 is predicted to enable the speedy growth of the market. Also, the launch of LipoLife 3G by Alma Lasers is likely to boost the medical aesthetics market revenue. For instance, In September 2017, Alma Lasers launched its product offering of multi-modality liposuction platform called the LipoLife 3G





Segmentation By Product

· Facial Aesthetic Products

· Body Contouring Devices

· Cosmetic Implants

· Skin Aesthetic Devices

· Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products

· Hair Removal Devices

· Tattoo Removal Devices

· Thread Lift Products

· Nail Treatment Laser Devices

· Others By End User

· Hospitals

· Specialty Clinics

· Others By Geography

· North America (USA and Canada)

· Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Some of the Major Companies Present in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market Include:

ALLERGAN

Solta Medical

Nestlé Skin Health

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cynosure (Hologic, Inc.)

Alma Lasers and MERZ PHARMACEUTICALS

