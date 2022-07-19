The Global Office Furniture Market is expected to grow by $ 18.92 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Furniture Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03992025/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the office furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for modern and luxury furniture, increase in the number of office spaces, and growing demand for eco-friendly furniture.

The office furniture market analysis includes the distribution channel, end-user, and product segments, and geographic landscape.



The office furniture market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• offline

• online



By End-user

• commercial office furniture

• home office furniture



By Product

• seating

• systems

• tables

• storage units and files

• overhead bins



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the office furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of online furniture stores and increasing consumer preference for multifunctional and customized furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the office furniture market covers the following areas:

• Office furniture market sizing

• Office furniture market forecast

• Office furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading office furniture market vendors that include D3 Office Group Ltd., Flokk AS, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Hooker Furnishings Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, KI, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Konig Neurath AG, Meridian Office Furniture Ltd., Okamura Corp., Schiavello International, Sedus Stoll AG, Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group. Also, the office furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

