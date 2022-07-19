Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis, Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Key Developments

Pune, India, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surge in geriatric women population is expected to stimulate the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Menopausal Hot Flashes Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment Type (Hormonal Treatment {Estrogen, Progesterone, Estrogen-progesterone Combination}, Non-hormonal Treatment, {Antidepressants, Others}, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The growing awareness regarding women's health is expected to spur lucrative business opportunities for the market.

Key Industry Development

April 2019: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. announced that it has introduced Bijuva (estradiol and progesterone) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe hot flashes in menopause

Market Driver

Emergence of New treatments to Spur Business Opportunities

The growing prevalence of menopausal hot flashes is likely to encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Hot flashes are one of the most common symptoms experienced by women during the time of menopause. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is estimated that about 1.2 billion women worldwide will be menopausal or post-menopausal by the year 2030. The growing elderly women population is expected to favor the healthy growth of the market. The ongoing development of therapies and treatment by key players is predicted to enable the growth of the market.

For instance, in October 2017, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., announced the launch of EQUELLE, a dietary supplement for the treatment of hot flashes during menopause. The increasing awareness about women’s health through initiatives by various public and private organizations is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. However, the side effects associated with hormonal products are expected to be a major factor in diminishing the growth of the market.





Market Segmentation:





































Segmentation By Treatment Type Hormonal Treatment Estrogen Progesterone Estrogen-progesterone Combination

Non-hormonal Treatment Antidepressants Others

Others By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others By Geography North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Analysis

Increasing Geriatric Women Population to Promote Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric women population with menopausal symptoms in the US and Canada. The growing demand for medical assistance during hot flashes is expected to aid the expansion of the market. According to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is estimated that about 85% of post-menopausal women have experienced menopause-related symptoms (hot flashes). Asia Pacific is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of menopause in women. Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the development of innovative products by eminent players. The increasing partnership activities among industry players is predicted to foster healthy growth of the market in the region. The surge in elderly women population is predicted to drive the global market in the forthcoming years.

The menopausal hot flashes market accentuates:

Comprehensive study of the market

Present and future forecast

In-depth data about key players

Latest industry trends and drivers

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Menopausal Hot Flashes Market:

Pfizer Inc

Allergan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mylan N.V

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novo Nordisk A/S





