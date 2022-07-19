New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Technology, By Specification, By Product Type, By End-user, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293079/?utm_source=GNW



The global hydrogen compressor market is expected to witness a growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the ongoing construction of hydrogen infrastructure pipelines and the rise in hydrogen consumption from the end-user industries are driving the demand for the global hydrogen compressor market.



Also, the surge in demand for oil-based compressors due to their ability to offer several advantages over oil-free compressors, including their higher efficiency, is expected to influence the market demand positively. The risk of early wear and tear of hydrogen compressor components and high maintenance and purchasing costs of hydrogen compressors may hinder the market growth in the coming years.



The global hydrogen compressor market is segmented into technology, specification, product type, end user, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2027.



Government policies to promote the adoption of environment-friendly energy sources are primarily driving the market demand in the region. Furthermore, the rise in popularity of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to growing awareness about the adverse effect of carbon emissions on the environment is expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.



The major players operating in the global hydrogen compressor market are Ariel Corporation, Burckhardt Compression AG, Corken Inc, Howden Group Ltd, Atlas Copco Group, Colfax Corporation, Hitachi Limited, HAUG Sauer Kompressoren AG, IDEX Corporation, Siemens AG, and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global hydrogen compressor market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Technology:

o Single stage

o Multistage

• Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Specification:

o Oil-Based

o Oil-Free

• Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Product Type:

o Reciprocating Piston Compressors

o Electrochemical Hydrogen Compressor

o Hydride Compressor

o Others

• Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By End User:

o Chemical

o Oil & Gas

o Others

• Global Hydrogen Compressor Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



