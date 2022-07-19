South America Border Security Market Report 2022: Analysis by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, & Venezuela

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South American Border Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of border security spending and market participants in South America, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Among the persisting challenges facing the market include economic difficulties and competing spending priorities (which leads to budget limitations for border security).



Border security solutions are of the utmost importance in South America as most countries experience migratory crises and some are affected by illegal crossings and armed conflicts related to instability in Venezuela. Transnational crime, such as drug trafficking and smuggling, is incessant in this region.



Government authorities need efficient security tools to accelerate identification processes, improve decision-making, and combat hostile actors within their borders. Innovative and sustainable border security products have shown signs of steep growth in recent years, driven by the pandemic and border control tightening.

With the emergence of advanced technologies and the growing demand for efficient security tools, the future of the South American border security market seems promising.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the South American Border Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Trends and Challenges

Key Application Areas

Industry Overview by Country

Industry Overview by Company Type

Border Security Investments - Argentina

Key Border Security Application Areas - Argentina

Border Security Investments - Brazil

Key Border Security Application Areas - Brazil

Border Security Investments - Chile

Key Border Security Application Areas - Chile

Border Security Investments - Colombia

Key Border Security Application Areas - Colombia

Border Security Investments - Venezuela

Key Border Security Application Areas - Venezuela

Border Security Investments - Other Countries

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Thermal Monocular to Enhance Visibility in Brazil's Geographically Complex Areas

Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated Border Security Systems to Enhance Counteraction to Illegal Border Intruders

Growth Opportunity 3 - Small Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles for Surveillance and Tracking in Geographically Complex Areas

4. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9b6i8



