FTI Consulting Adds Team of Five to Global Aviation Practice

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of five professionals to the global Aviation practice, who also will further enhance the firm’s human capital and business strategy offerings.



The team, which joins FTI Consulting from Strategy X Partners, is led by Managing Directors Gil Jones and Ben Kraszyk and includes a director and two senior consultants. The group brings expertise in operations, workforce planning and optimization, labor strategy, organizational design, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and performance improvement, among others.

Their appointments follow the May 2022 addition of Scott Gibson and Marty Kuehne, who brought more than 70 years of combined experience in airline strategy and human capital experience. FTI Consulting’s global Aviation practice offers aviation-focused services, including business transformation, communications and regulatory, transactions, turnaround and restructuring, valuation and disputes advisory.

“Labor and staffing will be front and center for the aviation industry and many other sectors for the foreseeable future,” said Mr. Kuehne, a Senior Managing Director in the global Aviation practice and Co-Leader of the Human Capital offering at FTI Consulting. “Gil, Ben and the team bring a hands-on approach to advising clients and crafting customized solutions while working side-by-side with leadership teams to implement them. They also bring significant industry experience to the table, so clients know their recommendations are practical and can be implemented in an operational setting. We are excited to welcome them to FTI Consulting.”

Mr. Jones, who is based in New York, is a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Strategy X Partners. He has extensive experience in assisting clients globally to navigate challenges related to organizational design, right-sizing, labor forecasting, executive compensation and operational improvement.

Prior to co-founding Strategy X Partners, Mr. Jones was a project leader at Seabury Consulting. He also worked within United Airlines’ Flight Operations division, providing analysis and recommendations aimed at improving flight safety, compliance, productivity and reliability.

Mr. Kraszyk, who is based in Chicago, also is a Co-Founder and Managing Director of Strategy X Partners. He brings experience within airline operations, labor and strategy, supporting clients through restructurings, privatizations and initiatives targeted at enhancing costs and productivity.

Prior to Strategy X Partners, Mr. Kraszyk was a project leader at Seabury Consulting. He previously worked at United Airlines, where he focused on resource planning and other cost and operational enhancement projects within airport operations and cargo.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,900 employees located in 30 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com