Global Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Component, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global flywheel energy storage system market is expected to witness a growth of impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Worldwide, the number of manufacturing facilities, production hubs, and processing plants is growing as a result of industrialization.



These sectors need a steady supply of electricity to maintain their uninterrupted production. Massive demand for electricity to carry out industrial operations is driving the demand for the global flywheel energy storage system market.

The global flywheel energy storage system market is segmented into component, application, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on application, the market is fragmented into uninterrupted power supply, power quality, frequency regulation, voltage control, & others.



Due to the rising demand for a steady supply of clean electricity across all industrial sectors, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) has established its dominance in the industry and is expected to do so for at least the next five years. This is utilized to ensure that all electronic equipment and devices operate effectively around the clock, even when there is a power outage.

Some of the major players operating in the global flywheel energy storage system market are Active Power Inc., Amber Kinetics, Inc., Beacon Power, LLC, Calnetix Technologies, LLC, Piller Group GmbH, Powerthru, VYCON, Inc., Stornetic GmbH, Energiestro, Oxto Energy, among others. The competitors are continuously involved in research and development and various mergers and acquisitions for the advancement of their product portfolio as well as the growth of the market.



• Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Component:

o Rotor System

o Bearing System

o Generator System

• Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Application:

o Uninterrupted power supply

o Power Quality

o Frequency Regulation

o Voltage Control

o Others

• Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By End User:

o Transportation

o Data Centers

o Aerospace

o Renewable Energy

o Defense

o Others

• Flywheel Energy Storage System Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global flywheel energy storage systems market.



