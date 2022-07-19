Global Connected Truck Telematics Market Outlook Report 2022: Market Challenges and Growth Opportunities for New Revenue Streams

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Truck Telematics Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this research, market participants will find effective strategies to address market challenges and growth opportunities for new revenue streams. Capitalizing on these growth opportunities and potential revenue and business streams will be crucial for TSPs, fleets, and other stakeholders in the value chain.



In the 2021 outlook study, the analyst predicted strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the global connected truck telematics market to involve participants from various industries, including transport service providers (TSP), original equipment manufacturers (OEM), Tier I suppliers, and key technology participants.



New product launches, Canadian electronic logging device certification, cross-vertical partnerships, and new market entries are highlights of the global connected truck telematics market. As leading market participants gear up with R&D in emerging solutions, such as electric vehicle telematics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning applications, the market will undergo a tectonic change on technological and business fronts. Big corporations will seek to penetrate new regions or markets through organic growth and M&As.



This research discusses global micro- and macro-trends influencing the connected truck telematics market and provides regional deep-dive market analyses, key competitor analyses, revenue forecasts, and market sizing.

The study also comprehensively analyzes key market metrics, generating insights into vehicle segments, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by product type, region, and segment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Growth Environment

Key Findings - A Recap of 2021

Key Findings - Top 5 Predictions for 2022

Regional Connected Truck Telematics Market

Regional Outlook - Major Talking Points in 2022

Regional Analysis by Service Revenue

Regional Opportunity Analysis by Industry/Application

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2021 and 2022

Key Telematics OEMs

Key Tier I Telematics Participants

Value Chain Participants as Fleet Management Providers

Emerging Competitors in Related Markets

2. 2022 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions and Business Models

4. 2022 Market Measurement Analyses by Region

Installed Base by Region

Service Revenue

Percent Contribution Forecast by Product Type

Percent Contribution Forecast by Pricing and Service Model

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Contribution Forecast

LCV and M/HCV Telematics Penetration

Global Connected OEM and Third-party Contribution Forecast

5. 2022 Connected Truck Telematics Regional Analyses

2022 Regional Analysis

2022 Vendor Analysis

6. Key Trends

Top Continuous Variable Transmission Trends in 2022

Trend 1 - M&As

Trend 2 - AI and ML

Trend 3 - Last Mile

Trend 4 - Industry Convergence

Trend 5 - Real-Time Freight Visibility

Trend 6 - Connectivity Focus by Tire Manufacturers

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Last-Mile Delivery

Growth Opportunity 2 - Freight Visibility

Growth Opportunity 3 - EV Telematics

8. Appendix



