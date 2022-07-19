United States Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Analysis Report 2022: Augmented Reality, Sensors, Connected Data, and AI Set to Transform Navigation Services for Users and Businesses

Dublin, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research includes market penetration forecasts (2022-2028) across the in-vehicle navigation segments based on OEM partnerships and investments in cloud and technology providers.

The US in-vehicle navigation market offers numerous opportunities not only to automakers, cloud platform providers, and map suppliers, but also for Tier I suppliers in ADAS industry players.

The US automotive in-vehicle navigation market is converging. Numerous technological developments, such as cloud computing and AI/ML capabilities, have created numerous new use cases. These opportunities include the integration of augmented reality in head-up display (AR HUD), HD mapping and sensor analysis for ADAS, and personalized services to elevate the in-car user experience.

This study offers an overview of in-vehicle navigation systems (on-board navigation, hybrid navigation, cloud navigation, smartphone navigation) and an analysis of the overall market. Analysis includes an overview of manufacturers' offerings in terms of their factory-fitted navigation systems, map update availability, costs for customer, and system limitations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive In-vehicle navigation Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Summary

  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Navigation Features Overview
  • Overview of Key trends across In-vehicle Navigation Systems
  • OEM Profile - Navigation System Overview

3. In-car Navigation Trends

  • AR HUD Navigation Features in Connected Cloud Platforms
  • Sensor Data Analytics Built Out of Hybrid Navigation Systems
  • Map-as-a-service for Limitless Service Access
  • AI/ML Aids Multiple Use Cases for Hybrid/Cloud Navigation Services

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market

  • Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Overview
  • Market Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Key Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smartphone Navigation

  • Introduction to Smartphone Navigation
  • Manufacturer Scenario for Smartphone Navigation
  • Technology Limitations for Smartphone Navigation

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-board Navigation

  • Introduction to On-board Navigation
  • Market Manufacturer Scenario for On-board Navigation
  • Technology Limitations for On-Board navigation

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Navigation

  • Introduction to Hybrid Navigation
  • Market Manufacturer Scenario for Hybrid Navigation
  • In-car Commerce in Hybrid Navigation
  • Customer Pricing, Hybrid Navigation
  • Technology Limitations for Hybrid Navigation

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cloud Navigation

  • Introduction to Cloud Navigation
  • Market Manufacturer Scenario
  • Cloud-based In-car Commerce
  • Customer Pricing, Cloud Navigation
  • Technology Limitations for Cloud Navigation

9. Market Forecast

  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology - Factory Fitted Navigation
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, In-vehicle Navigation
  • Production Forecast by Technology
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
  • Competitive Environment, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market
  • Key Growth Metrics, Smartphone Navigation
  • Unit Shipment Forecast, Smartphone Navigation
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Smartphone Navigation
  • Key Growth Metrics, On-board Navigation
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, On-board Navigation
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, On-board Navigation
  • Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Navigation
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Navigation
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Navigation
  • Key Growth Metrics, Cloud Navigation
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Cloud Navigation
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Cloud Navigation

10. Case Studies - OEMS & Map Suppliers

  • Volkswagen CARIAD
  • TomTom's In-Car hybrid navigation
  • HERE's Software-as-a-service Mapping Navigation

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Navigation, an Opportunity for Enriching User Experience
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Digital Data to Suit Changing Customer Navigation Demand

12. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • HERE
  • TomTom
  • Volkswagen

