ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type By Cleaning Type By End User By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ASEAN cleaning services market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.For industrial, commercial, or residential users, cleaning services include window cleaning, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and floor cleaning.



Following the cleaning care, the process requires specialists and professionals to utilize the necessary tools to offer a tidy, clean, and hygienic place.Depending on the size of the area to be cleaned, either a single person or a team may be needed.



The market is driven by increased concerns regarding hygiene and cleaniness on health and hygiene of a working individual and the launch of cleaning services on the online sales channel.Growing dual-income households and the expansion of the commercial and real estate sector in developing countries are influencing the market demand positively.



Also, the introduction of garbage management options by the leading authorities and the massive use of mobile applications in smart cities are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The ASEAN cleaning services market is segmented into service type, cleaning type, end user, country, and competitive landscape.Based on service type, the market is divided into commercial and residential cleaning.



Commercial cleaning is further divided into window cleaning, vacuuming, floorcare, and other services.Residential cleaning is further divided into maid services, carpet & upholstery, appliances, and others.



The residential cleaning segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increased demand for maid services in the residential households due to the growing working population and rise in the expenditure capacity of consumers is driving the segment demand.

The major players operating in the ASEAN cleaning services market are P. Dussmann Vietnam Co., Ltd, Aeon Delight Co., Ltd., ATALIAN Global Services, PT Hygienis Environmental Service, Builwork Company Limited, DomesticONE, ISS A/S, KMAC International Pte Ltd, Hiremop Pte Ltd, PT. Karya Trustindo Utama, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of ASEAN cleaning services market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of ASEAN cleaning services market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast ASEAN cleaning services market based on service type, cleaning type, end user, country distribution, and competitional analysis.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the ASEAN cleaning services market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for ASEAN cleaning services market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in ASEAN cleaning services market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in ASEAN cleaning services market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in ASEAN cleaning services market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of ASEAN cleaning services market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Service providers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to cleaning services

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, ASEAN cleaning services market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Service Type:

o Commercial Cleaning

Window Cleaning

Vacuuming

Floorcare

Others

o Residential Cleaning

Maid Services

Carpet & Upholstery

Appliances

Other

• ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Cleaning Type:

o General Cleaning

o Weekly Cleaning

o Deep Cleaning

• ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By End User:

o Commercial

o Residential

o Industrial

• ASEAN Cleaning Services Market, By Country:

o Indonesia

o Malaysia

o Philippines

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Brunei

o Vietnam

o Laos

o Myanmar

o Cambodia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in ASEAN cleaning services market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

