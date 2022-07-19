Drake Fans Angry at Concert Sell Out have Second Chance to get Tickets

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razzall, a Canadian tech company making headlines as the world's first crowd purchasing platform, is helping Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj fans get access to tickets to OVO Fest at a fraction of the price.



Razzall has multiple pairs of lawn, covered seating and floor pairs of tickets to be crowd purchased for the August 1st event. Fans can go online and purchase a spot from $8 USD. Once all spots are sold, one randomly selected owner will go to the Ball, well go to OVO Fest on 1st August.

Founder and CEO Joe Rubini is "thrilled to be able to offer fans OVO tickets, especially when there were so many disappointed fans who missed out on buying tickets and were frustrated at the resale prices that made ticket prices unattainable for many. We can level the playing field, all while offering a little bit of fun!" That is the magic behind Razzall. It puts the power back into the hands of the consumer with crowd purchasing. While there is no guarantee you will be the selected purchaser of an item, the cost to buy a spot is between $8.00 and $20, so affordable for most.

Founded in 2018 and based out of Toronto, ON Razzall Inc. is revolutionizing ecommerce with its auction style website and application that has been live for three years. Razzall has trademarked Crowd Purchasing, where a group of individuals purchase an item for a fraction of the cost, putting the buying power back into consumer's hands. Razzall also opens up the sale of tickets and items to individual sellers and verified third parties such as Karmatickets.ca . Razzall is verified, transparent, fun and taking ecommerce by storm. https://razzall.com/

It's not a Raffle it's a Razzall

