Trailbreaker Receives Approval for Eagle Lake Property Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that acquisition of the Eagle Lake property has now been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.



In May, 2022 Trailbreaker announced the acquisition of their 100%-owned Eagle Lake property in south-central BC, Subject to approval (see May 18th, 2022 news release).

The Eagle Lake property covers 18,990 hectares of prospective ground directly adjacent to Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.’s Woodjam copper-gold porphyry project.

In addition to staking, acquisition of the property involved the sale of claims held by Teck Resources Limited (“Teck”) to Trailbreaker. The sale was subject to the following terms:

Trailbreaker shall issue 125,000 common shares within 7 business days of receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. Concurrent with the share issuance, Teck will transfer the title of the Property to Trailbreaker

Teck shall retain a 1% NSR on the Property.

Daithi Mac Gearailt, CEO of Trailbreaker, commented, “Trailbreaker has managed to put together an amazing portfolio of 100% owned projects with huge potential. Our projects range from brand-new high-grade gold discoveries to copper porphyry prospects, many with excellent infrastructure and proximity to existing mines. All properties are located in mining-friendly British Columbia and the Yukon.”

Qualified Person

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.