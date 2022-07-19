New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Connector Market, By Product, By Type, By Application, By Configuration, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293071/?utm_source=GNW



The global RF connector market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period.The market is driven by the increase in new telecom towers and base stations across the globe and the rising demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and others.



Also, the high demand from the telecommunication and automotive industry owing to the adoption of IoT technology in these sectors is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global RF connector market in the forecast period.



The global RF Connector market is segmented based on the product, type, application, configuration, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the product, the market is segmented into PCB connectors, fibre optic connectors, rectangular/circular connectors, IO connectors, and others.



The ongoing digitization trend of the prominent industry verticals worldwide is driving the market demand.



Based on regional analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the next five years.China is one of the major manufacturers of RF connectors globally.



Also, the flourishing automotive industry in the region is influencing the market demand.



TE Connectivity Ltd, Telegartner GmbH, Aptiv PLC, HUBER+SUHNER AG, Pasternack Enterprises Inc., Rosenberger GmbH, Molex LLC, Amphenol RF, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., RF Industries Ltd., and others are some of the leading players operating in global RF connector market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in market size of global RF connector market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global RF connector market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global RF connector market based on product, type, application, configuration, regional distribution, and competitive landscap.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global RF connector market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global RF connector market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global RF connector market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the global RF connector market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global RF connector market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• RF connector manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global RF connector market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• RF Connector Market, By Product:

o PCB Connectors

o Fiber Optic Connectors

o Rectangular/Circular Connectors

o IO Connectors

o Others

• RF Connector Market, By Type:

o BNC

o MCX

o SMT

o SMA

o SMB

o N-Type

o Others

• RF Connector Market, By Application:

o Electronics

o Telecom Infrastructure

o Wireless Communication

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

• RF Connector Market, By Configuration:

o Board to Board

o Wire to Wire

o Board to Wire

• RF Connector Market, By Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global RF connector market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

