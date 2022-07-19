New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, By Cable Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293070/?utm_source=GNW



The global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR in the forecast period.Factors such as the ongoing technological advancements and the growing IT and telecommunication industry are primarily driving the demand for the global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.



The rise in the number of internet users due to the availability of high-speed internet connections and the proliferation of smart devices is further expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.



The global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market is segmented into cable type, end user, company, and regional distribution. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue to do so during the following five years.

The high demand in the region is due to better connectivity and higher living standards. Other factors driving the growth of the RF cable assemblies and jumpers market include various government initiatives and programs to digitize and commercialize the operations.



Based on end user, the market is divided into IT & telecommunication, defense, automobile, healthcare, commercial, and others.The global RF cable assemblies and jumpers market is being driven by the expansion of the semiconductor and communications industries.



Another element fueling the industry’s expansion is the changes in the automobile sector. Also, the rise in security concerns brought on by electrical damages is further influencing the market demand.

The major players operating in the global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market are TE Connectivity Ltd, Radiall GmbH, Aptiv Plc, Rosenberg GmbH, WL Gore & Associates, Lighthorse Technologies, Inc., Molex LLC, Amphenol RF, Pasternack Enterprises Inc., Samtec Inc., and others.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze historical growth in the market size of global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market based on cable type, end user, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Manufacturers, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, By Cable Type:

o Connector

o Plug

o Switch

o Other

• Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, By End User:

o IT & Telecommunication

o Defense

o Automobile

o Healthcare

o Commercial

o Others

• Global RF Cable Assemblies & Jumpers Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global RF cable assemblies & jumpers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

