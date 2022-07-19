New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Antenna Market, By Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293069/?utm_source=GNW



The global RF antenna market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period.The surge in demand for IoT devices coupled with the rising demand for wireless technology is primarily driving the demand for the global RF antenna market.



Technological transformations for developing smart antennas due to high demand drives the global RF antenna market growth. Also, the growing demand for wireless antennas for electronic vehicles is also propelling the global RF antenna market growth.

However, a huge cost of maintenance and complex infrastructure is creating a hindrance to the growth of the RF antenna market.



The global RF antenna market is segmented based on type, end user, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the RF Antenna market is divided into ultra long wave antenna, longwave antenna, medium wave antenna, shortwave antenna, ultrashort wave antenna, and microwave antenna.



Long wave antenna and microwave antenna markets are expected to register significant growth through 2027 owing to their ability to transmit signals over long distances and reliability.Also, long wave antenna is cheaper than other types of antenna and is used in several sectors, for instance, consumer electronics, air baggage, and postal services.



Microwave antennas are in huge demand as they find applications in wireless communication. Also, they are used for radar, radio, and satellite communication which are boosting the market growth of the global RF antenna market.

Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global RF antenna market.Huge investments in the field of telecommunication and developed communication infrastructure are fueling the growth of the RF antenna market.



Also, huge budgets for the defense and aerospace segment, in addition to a rise in demand for RADAR systems, are influencing the growth of the global RF antenna market.The emergence of new technologies and preference shift towards wireless communication boosts the global RF antenna market growth.



Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness incremental growth in the coming five years.

The major players operating in the global RF antenna market are TE Connectivity Ltd, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sunway Communication, Airgain, Inc., Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co., Ltd, Motorola Solutions Inc., Molex LLC, Amphenol Corporation, Galtronics USA, Inc., Lens Technology Co Ltd, and others.



