Radisson RED opens new sustainable design hotel in Oslo

Set in one of Northern Europe’s leading, sustainability-focused locations, Radisson RED Oslo Økern has opened its doors. The music, art, design, and fashion inspired hotel, features a unique rooftop experience complete with a bar, outdoor terrace, and impressive city views.

Situated in the buzzing, new sustainable community of Økern Portal and only 15 minutes from Oslo Central Station, Radisson RED Oslo Økern is part of a large sustainability-focused business area, which includes Northern Europe’s biggest rooftop garden where herbs and vegetables are grown and used by the hotel and wider area’s restaurants. The hotel has been certified with an Excellent rating from BREEAM, one of the world’s leading science-based systems to determine the sustainability of buildings. It considers a building’s low impact design and carbon emissions, adaption to climate change, and ecological value and biodiversity protection. The hotel has an A class energy rating, meaning its energy level will not exceed 140 Kwh/sqm, and it uses rainfall catchers to water its rooftop garden. Additionally, the Økern Portal community has its own energy wells that produce 90% of the heating for the entire development.





The hotel includes 204 guest rooms with artistic details showcasing a playful twist on the conventional through its design concept. The eye-catching entrances of Radisson RED properties contain huge sculptures that relate to the location. At Radisson RED Oslo Økern, this sculpture takes the form of a tiger, recognizing the city’s nickname “Tigerstaden”, or “Tiger City”, believed to be coined by Norwegian poet Bjørnstjerne Bjørnson, who used a tiger to represent Oslo in his poetry*. The statue can be found on the rooftop terrace and outside the main entrance.





On the hotel’s 12th floor, guests are treated to a stunning panoramic view of Oslo from the hotel’s restaurant, RED Rooftop bar, and outdoor terrace. At the end of the day, guests can enjoy a well-earned drink and a delicious bite to eat on the terrace and enjoy sounds from a DJ on Fridays and Saturdays. The hotel offers 13 meeting rooms, with the largest room able to accommodate 120 guests, including the perfect breakout space to inspire and spark creativity for meeting delegates.





Tom Flanagan Karttunen, Area Senior Vice President, Northern & Western Europe at Radisson Hotel Group says: “This is the perfect location for our second Radisson RED property in Norway, following the opening of Radisson RED Oslo Airport earlier this year. Radisson RED’s creative approach works in harmony with Økern Portal’s green spaces and sustainable initiatives, and offers the best city views from its rooftop bar and outdoor terrace.”





Jørgen Holte, General Manager of Radisson RED Oslo Økern comments: “I am proud to open this exciting new hotel concept in Oslo. We know sustainability is a key focus for travellers today and we are always looking to develop innovative hotel experiences. Radisson RED Oslo Økern combines sustainability initiatives, Radisson Hotel Group’s Yes I Can! Service, and Radisson RED’s playful twist on the conventional, which we are sure guests will enjoy.”

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson RED Oslo Økern is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

* https://www.visitnorway.com/listings/the-tiger/7779/

***

ABOUT RADISSON RED



Radisson RED is an (upper) upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED is a part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website.

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

