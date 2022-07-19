Sharp Electronics of Canada Introduces the All-New Advanced and Essentials BP Multifunctional Printer Series

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, today announced the all-new BP Advanced and Essentials Multifunctional Printer Series. The series fits today's diverse work styles and utilizes the latest technology to help users get work done with greater efficiency. The elegant cabinet design with easy-roll casters, soft-close paper drawers and the contemporary colour scheme makes this series a perfect fit for any office environment.



Six new colour models, ranging in speeds of 26-45 pages per minute, are the first in a new series comprising a total of 16 colour and monochrome models that will be rolled out over the coming months. These models offer intelligent features and connectivity that enable office workers to collaborate with colleagues seamlessly and securely, even when they are working remotely.

Enhanced cloud service connectivity, such as with Microsoft Teams, make it easy to streamline communication and native Microsoft Universal Print capability facilitate integration with Microsoft 365 environments that leverage simplified print management. Innovative features such as multi-feed scan detection and enhanced auto skew correction, help ensure jobs come out right the first time, every time. Users can scan documents at up to 280 images-per-minute with the 300-sheet duplexing single pass feeder on Advanced Series models. The new inner folding unit offers a variety of fold patterns, including trifold, z-fold and others without taking up any extra floor space.

Leading security technology is also built into the new Advanced and Essentials Series to help organizations protect their data. Features, such as system integrity check at startup, firmware attack prevention with self-recovery, as well as optional Bitdefender® antivirus (coming soon) will help provide protection from hackers and malicious intruders.

Brent Arsenault, Senior Manager, Office Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada, said “Our Advanced and Essentials series is a welcome addition to our best-in-class Multifunctional Printer category. The series offers outstanding performance that will help in taking your organization to the future of business communication and work simply smarter. Its sleek design and contemporary colour scheme make this series a smart fit for any workspace.”

The new Advanced and Essential Series will begin shipping now (based on product availability) with 6 models, followed by four additional models later this summer and the remaining models in the fall. Models shipping in are: BP70C31, BP70C36, BP70C45, BP50C26, BP50C31 and BP50C36 and can be purchased directly through Sharp or through an authorized dealership.

About Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd

Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd, a direct subsidiary of Osaka-based Sharp Corporation is a company known worldwide for its unique one-of-a-kind electronic products and solutions. Our goal is to create products that can benefit people's lives at work, at home, and everywhere in between. Sharp consumer electronics can enhance your enjoyment, add to your comfort, and open new perspectives. Sharp business products can boost your productivity and reduce costs. Sharp products are designed to help individuals, families, and corporate teams connect effortlessly, communicate clearly, and unleash creativity like never before. Sharp is dedicated to improving people's lives using advanced technology and a commitment to innovation, quality, value, and design. We are proud of our accomplishments and eagerly await the future. Sharp is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world, for its prosperity as a company is directly linked to the prosperity of the entire Sharp family.

Media Inquiries: Manali Jain, Manager, Brand & Marketing Communications, Sharp Electronics of Canada, Email: jainm@sharpsec.com | Direct: 416-357-2914

