HTG Molecular Diagnostics Hosting a KOL Event Addressing Drug Candidate Attrition

TUCSON, Ariz., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on “Drug Candidate Attrition – How to Improve Clinical Development Success and Patient Outcomes” on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature a presentation from KOL, Dr. Robert Spitale, PhD, University of California – Irvine, who will discuss the use of RNA-based platform technologies in drug discovery.

The HTG Therapeutics team will introduce their proprietary transcriptome-informed drug discovery platform as the cornerstone of their differentiated approach to small molecule drug discovery. They will also discuss how their therapeutically-agnostic approach can be applied to render increasingly de-risked small molecule early development drug candidates and a better understanding of diseases and treatment options for patients.

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

Dr. Spitale currently serves as the Associate Director and Associate Dean of Research in the School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California, Irvine (UCI). After joining UCI Pharmaceutical Sciences Department as an Assistant Professor in 2014, he was promoted to Associate Professor in 2018, and rose to the ranks of Professor in 2020. In this time, Dr. Spitale’s research has focused on developing novel chemical and bioinformatic approaches toward understanding the role of RNA structure and function in normal biology as well as disease. Beyond his research accomplishments, he has been an active presence in the UCI community as the Director of the RNA Club and its annual symposium, a co-founder of the Chemical and Systems Biology Club and the faculty advisor for the Pharm Sci undergraduate student council. He is also a vital part of the development of the planned School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, having served on the Pharmacy Planning group responsible for creating proposals to the UCI Senate, UC System, and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). Dr. Spitale received his Ph.D. degree in Chemistry at the University of Rochester in 2009, as an Elon Huntington Hooker Fellow with Professor Joseph Wedekind. He then transitioned to postdoctoral studies at Stanford University and was awarded the A.P. Giannini Fellowship to support his research with Professor Howard Chang.

About HTG:

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

