Clean Earth Earns Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for Hand Sanitizer Recycling Effort

Fullcircle™ Clean Earth’s Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program developed and implemented customized recycling and disposal solutions for customers with large quantities of excess, off-spec, expired or recalled hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, has received a Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards Program for its entry entitled, Supplying Safe, Sustainable Solutions for the Disposal of Hand Sanitizer Amid Pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain disruptions, some companies had large quantities of excess, off-spec, expired or recalled hand sanitizer in their possession. Companies with non-viable hand sanitizer responding to FDA directives turned to Clean Earth for support in recovering the ethanol from the hand sanitizer and effectively recycling the packaging. Clean Earth’s Advanced Waste Lifecycle Program, Fullcircle™ developed customized solutions for each customer, leveraging the Company’s nationwide partnerships to ensure the safe processing of non-viable hand sanitizer. This project helped customers avoid significant risk and liability and reduced environmental impact.

“Clean Earth has devised a timely and innovative solution for non-viable hand sanitizer products,” said one judge. “A fuel blending process enables alcohol to be recovered from the hand sanitizer, transforming the waste into a gas fuel additive product.”

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and the bottom line.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

Media Contact

Jamie Mance

215.734.1400

jmance@harsco.com