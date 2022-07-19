CEX.IO Introduces COMPASS: Topline Trends for the Crypto Curious and Serious

LONDON, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX.IO, a global ecosystem of products and services that connects people and businesses to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance, announces the release of its market analysis report of Q2 2022, COMPASS: Topline Trends for the Crypto Curious and Serious.

The quarterly report identifies key trends, notable events and a by-the-numbers review of BTC and DeFi, while measuring the impacts across the crypto ecosystem. Prepared by CEX.IO’s Market Research Team, the organization’s first public-facing analysis furthers its mission to advance industry knowledge to increase cryptocurrency adoption.

“The collapse of the Terra protocol and its native stablecoin, UST, was the most watched event in DeFi in Q2, and set the stage for an exhilarating ride through what felt like the collapse of crypto,” said Rich Evans, Managing Director of CEX.IO Prime. “But this market volatility truly underscores the importance of education in building the ecosystem. As holds true in TradFi, market participants must skillfully navigate the ebbs and flows of these downturns if they are serious about establishing crypto’s legitimate and long-term value in the global economy.”

Q2 2022’s edition includes analysis on Ethereum’s block space war, stETH decoupling and why 1 ETH ≠ 1 stETH, and miner capitulation and the impact of capital markets on the BTC network.

To read the full report, please click here.

ABOUT CEX.IO

Founded in 2013, CEX.IO works to connect people and businesses with opportunities in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Our global ecosystem includes a market-leading exchange and offers 360-degree services to crypto market participants, including retail and enterprise crypto holders, as well as professional traders and financial institutions. The dedicated CEX.IO team includes over 400 global professionals across offices in the U.K., U.S., Portugal, Gibraltar and Cyprus. For more information, visit CEX.IO.



