Pax8 Partners with Nord Security to Offer Online Privacy and Security at a Global Scale

DENVER, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a global agreement with Nord Security , one of the leaders in the cybersecurity market. Pax8 will offer its partners two key products in the Nord Security portfolio, including NordLayer and NordPass . This agreement is Nord Security's first entry into the IT channel market through distribution.



“Security is a huge focus for Pax8, and we are committed to partnering with the leading security vendors to enable MSPs to create the most comprehensive technology stack for their clients,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “Nord Security provides one of the most advanced security solutions in the industry and has been recognized by some of the most influential IT security specialists and tech sites. We are thrilled to add NordLayer and NordPass to our suite of solutions.”

Nord Security has extensive knowledge in building advanced cybersecurity solutions. As part of the agreement, Pax8 will offer partners the following solutions:

NordLayer – An ISO-certified adaptive network-access security solution that helps transition businesses to SASE (Secure Access Service Edge), implement zero trust, and leave outdated legacy solutions behind. NordLayer focuses on securing data from the device to the destination. Whereas many cybersecurity companies focus on the endpoint, NordLayer secures the journey. This includes the journey to/from the cloud, applications, and site-to-site, all through a single gateway without the need for multiple solutions or products. The product offers 24/7 support, centralized billing for all NordLayer subscriptions, and centralized settings/security policy enforcement.

NordPass – An innovative password manager with state-of-the-art encryption, MFA, and zero-knowledge architecture. NordPass shifts to proactive breach management with the native data breach scanner within the Security Dashboard to know which users are posing potential risks to corporate data, get detailed security insights, see breached domains, and assess password strength. The intuitive user interface facilitates smooth and swift onboarding procedures, while the enhanced cybersecurity vastly improves the security of cyber insurance.

“Nord Security is excited to be launching with Pax8 to make NordLayer and NordPass immediately available to Pax8's ever-expanding MSP community,” said David Nutt, SVP of North America at Nord Security. “For thousands of businesses worldwide, Nord Security has demonstrated that our cybersecurity solutions combine industry-leading innovation with unmatched ease of implementation and user experience. MSPs and their customers will see instant benefits. Pax8 is a key partner and is central to expanding Nord Security's commitment to our partner-led strategy.”

To learn more about Pax8 and Nord Security, please visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com .

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home for advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN, the next-generation password manager NordPass, encrypted cloud storage NordLocker, and the advanced network access security solution NordLayer. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .