Opening of C.A.M.P. by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership: A Sustainable Tea Community Project

MONTRÉAL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to confirm their commitment to a more sustainable and ethical tea industry with the official opening of their new summer C.A.M.P. by DAVIDsTEA in collaboration with the Ethical Tea Partnership (ETP). This project will support the tea-growing community in Zhejiang, China, one of the regions where DAVIDsTEA sources premium black and green tea bases for some of their top blends.



The C.A.M.P. by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership Project

C.A.M.P. by DAVIDsTEA x Ethical Tea Partnership, which stands for Child-friendly Areas for Meaningful Positivitea, provides a safe education space for children of tea farmers and workers who are normally left behind during the summer holidays—there are an estimated 6.44 million “left behind children” in China. These families often do not spend enough time together, which can have a significant impact on a child’s development.

The regional team at the ETP identified a need to support childcare and quality education in tea families and communities with effective, scalable, and sustainable solutions, particularly during the off-season summer months. Running in the Zhejiang province of China, the program provides a safe and nurturing environment for children of tea farmers and workers of the area to benefit from these childcare and educational services while also providing an opportunity for them to bond with their families. The curriculum includes activities and topics ranging from science and emotional development to mental health awareness and nutrition. Plus, courses are available for caretakers in literacy, health and maternity protection.

The opening ceremony took place on July 11 at the Zhejiang Kainong Trading Co (KN) facility where C.A.M.P. is being hosted. The ceremony was attended by the regional ETP team, along with government officials, the local women’s committee, and UNICEF China. This is the first project in the agricultural sector that UNICEF China has been involved in.



“While China has made big strides to reach the Sustainable Development Goals to improve overall quality education (SDG4) and decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), there is much more work that needs to be done on child rights and protection, especially when we refer to those 6 million left behind children,” Dr. Xing Ma, Regional Director (East Asia), Ethical Tea Partnership comments. “We know that providing a nurturing and secure environment to encourage parent and child bonding will have positive outcomes. We are interested in utilising the findings from this initiative to see how we can develop other projects and programmes that put families at their core.”

Working with the Ethical Tea Partnership

DAVIDsTEA has been a member of the ETP since 2020. With the aim to drive forward long-term, systemic change across three thematic areas in the tea industry—economics, equality and environment—ETP's work improves the progress that is being made towards attaining the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in tea-growing regions.

“The wellbeing of our tea community is a priority for us at DAVIDsTEA. We are immensely proud to bring this project to life alongside the ETP and Zhejiang Kainong Trading Company,” says Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “We are passionate about connecting with our partners and tea growing regions around the world, and are thrilled that C.A.M.P. is providing a safe and nurturing educational environment where children of tea farmers in Zhejiang, where we source our tea, can bond with their families.”

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,500 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

