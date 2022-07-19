Integra LifeSciences Appoints Renee Lo as Director

PRINCETON, N.J., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Renee Lo to its board of directors as an independent director to fill an existing vacancy, effective July 18, 2022.



“Renee is a highly accomplished global leader in driving digital transformation across industries,” said Stuart Essig, chairman of the Integra board of directors. “Her experience and insights will be a strong complement to the board, and I look forward to partnering with Renee to deliver shareholder value and support the company’s ongoing success.”

Ms. Lo currently serves as a general manager for Microsoft, leading its data and artificial intelligence business in Asia. She is responsible for helping strategic customers of Microsoft reshape their business models through digital technologies. Additionally, Ms. Lo chairs the Women@Asia Microsoft Group. Prior to Microsoft, she built regional technology teams at Amazon Web Services and ran the global business development team for Amazon.com, focusing on telecommunications, consumer hardware devices, and new services. Ms. Lo has more than 13 years of experience in North America, including roles with SAP and Pivotal Software, in addition to Amazon, focusing on collaborative and cloud technologies. She has held leadership roles within product development, commercial, operations, business and corporate strategy.

Ms. Lo received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of British Columbia, and an M.B.A. from the University of Manchester.

