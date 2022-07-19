Cognition Therapeutics Presenting New Analyses from Ongoing Clinical Trial of CT1812 in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

- Analyses Demonstrate CT1812 Impact on Alzheimer’s Disease Processes -

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) will be in attendance at the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) being held in San Diego, CA from July 31 to August 4, 2022. Cognition’s vice president of research, Mary Hamby, Ph.D. will present new proteomic analyses of disease biomarkers demonstrating the impact of CT1812 on disease processes in participants from the SPARC clinical study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 is an oral, small molecule that selectively binds to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. Evidence implicates σ-2 receptors in the regulation of key cellular processes that are damaged in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and other neurodegenerative disorders.

“Our approach to protecting neurons by targeting the σ-2 receptor complex is unique in a field that has been long focused on lowering amyloid plaque,” stated Lisa Ricciardi, president and CEO of Cognition Therapeutics. “The company is encouraged by results to date from our development programs and believes this approach may have therapeutic potential in Alzheimer’s disease as well as DLB, an aggressive form of dementia with no approved treatments.”

For the first time at AAIC, Cognition is hosting a scientific exhibit booth where clinicians and researchers can learn more about the company’s clinical research initiatives.

Cognition’s ongoing clinical studies:

DLB: the company recently announced that it dosed the first individual in its Phase 2 SHIMMER clinical study

Mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease: SHINE and SEQUEL are expected to yield top-line results in early 2023

Early Alzheimer’s disease: In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC), the START study (n=540) is expected to commence dosing by end of year



Cognition’s clinical programs, including the above four studies, are supported by grant funding exceeding $168 million awarded by the National Institute of Aging.

AAIC Exhibit details (July 31-August 3):

Cognition Booth: #105 (Hall E)

Cognition Business Suite: E15 (Hall D)

AAIC Presentation details (August 4 at 10:45 a.m. PT):

Title: CSF proteomics analysis to investigate the pharmacodynamic response of the S2R modulator CT1812 in Alzheimer’s disease patients from the SPARC clinical trial Authors: Pandey K, Waybright L, Duong DM, Malagise E, Blennow K, Zetterberg H, Mecca AP, van Dyck C, Caggiano AO, Seyfried NT, Hamby ME

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

