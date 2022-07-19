CannaNova LLC Announces its Formation; CannaNova will Commercialize Consumer Cannabinoid Consumables Using DepoFilm™ Oral Film Technology

Greensboro, NC, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CannaNova Cannabinoid Film

CannaNova LLC today announced its formation to pursue the consumer cannabinoid space, employing DepoFilm™ technology. With DepoFilm™, CannaNova manufactures buccal consumer cannabinoid films.

CannaNova’s mission is to apply drug delivery principles and its second-generation oral film technology, DepoFilm™, to develop and market high performance cannabis consumables.

CannaNova CEO, Joseph Fuisz, commented: “CannaNova is using DepofIlm™ technology to address the key challenges that consumer cannabinoid products face today. These include: slow onset, low bioavailability, and inconsistent bioavailability from patient to patient. We also believe many adult consumers prefer a non-confectionary format.”

“We believe that rapid onset is particularly advantageous to allow adult consumers to enjoy consumer cannabinoids at the desired dose. Slow onset is fundamentally at odds with dose titration. Too frequently, consumers take extra edibles while mistakenly confusing slow onset for having taken too small of a dose.”

“Our hemp-derived products will be sold in eight count child-resistant blister cards.”

CannaNova CSO, Madhu Hariharan, commented: “We are excited to bring our next generation film technology, DepoFilm™, to the consumer cannabinoid category. Cannanova was formed to leverage our drug delivery expertise and patented technology for the consumer cannabinoid sector.”

“Consumers prefer our fast onset, mucoadhesive, buccal films over traditional means of consuming cannabinoids.”

“In addition to these advantages, DepoFilm™ technology also enables us to make compelling, highly brandable film shapes, reflecting the quality of our products for adult consumers.”

CannaNova plans to launch a limited test market under its DeltaFilm™ brand.

About CannaNova LLC:

CannaNova LLC develops, manufactures and markets cannabinoid consummables for adult consumers using patented DepoFilm™ technology. CannaNova is a private company with its headquarters in Greensboro, NC. www.cannanova.co

