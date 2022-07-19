Traction Uranium Expands Technical Research Team and Commences Summer Follow Up Program to Examine Radiation-Induced Quartz Degradation with Hearty Bay Core Samples

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to welcome Ayetullah Tunc and Reza Deevsalar to Traction’s research team under the guidance of Dr. Yuanming Pan (Technical Advisor to Traction see June 7, 2022 News Release) and commencement of the summer follow up program utilizing Dr. Yuanming Pan’s innovative uranium vectoring technique he pioneered (see Traction July 6th, 2022 News Release).



Ayetullah Tunc is an M.Sc. student under the supervision of Dr. Yuanming Pan in Geological Sciences at the University of Saskatchewan. He is a dedicated exploration geologist and geologic mapper with a strong focus on unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, and phosphate-hosted uranium and thorium deposits. Ayetullah’s research focuses on using synchrotron X-ray techniques (XANES-XRF) and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (EPR) for investigating ore systems with applications in mineral exploration. Ayetullah has performed on-site monitoring of well drilling operations along with surveying and mapping the site layout along with the geologic features associated with uranium mineralization as a field and well-site geologist for the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration, Turkey (2018-2019).

Reza Deevsalar earned his Ph.D. degree in petrology and geochemistry of magmatic systems from the Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran in 2015. In addition to his academic activities in multiple fields, including petrology, geochemistry and isotope geochemistry of magmatic systems, gemology, and magmatic-geothermal systems, Reza has contributed to several mineral exploration programs across Iran (mainly on gold, copper, iron deposits, and associated ore minerals), as a field and exploration geologist from 2009-2017. The most interesting part of geology research to Reza is the application of state-of-the-art analytical techniques and innovative approaches in the production of new data to consolidate and support the underground and surficial geological datasets in the creation of effective mineral prospecting and exploration models. After 4.5 years of doing research in the fields of geochemistry, radiogenic isotopes, and geochronology (Sep 2017 - Mar 2021) at the University of the Ryukyus (Okinawa, Japan), Reza started working on synchrotron-based research projects and EPR-CL-assisted U-exploration with Dr. Yuanming Pan’s research team at the UofS.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Yuanming Pan’s research team to our group and are excited to integrate both Ayetullah and Reza into our summer follow up programs at both Hearty Bay and Lazy Edwards. Ayetullah and Reza will be joining Fission 3.0’s team in mobilizing to Fond Du Lac this week to commence the summer follow up program executing Dr. Yuanming Pan’s vectoring technique by systematically sampling drill cores from the Hearty Bay drill program we completed in April. Results from examining quartz degradation will allow our team to refine drill targets and improve accuracy by focusing our efforts in the right areas, therefore maximizing dollars in the ground for our investors.”

