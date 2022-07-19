Otonomo to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Aug. 17

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.



Otonomo’s management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management team members on the call will include Ben Volkow, CEO, Director & Co-Founder, Bonnie Moav, CFO, and Doron Simon, EVP of Strategy and Corporate Development.

Otonomo encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call here.

Participants can choose to view the session via a live webcast from this link can also be found on the Otonomo website here.

Participants can also choose to call-in. They will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call.

Please place your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The conference call will begin at:

- 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

- 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time

- 3:30 p.m. Israel Time

A replay of the conference call will be available from Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Otonomo’s website at https://investors.otonomo.io/news-events/events.

About Otonomo

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in Israel and the UK with a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io.

