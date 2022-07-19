Grafana Labs Achieves Major Milestone Signing More Than 80 Global Channel Partners to Bring Its Dashboard Technology to Market

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs, the company behind the world’s most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards, today announced that its Partner Program has achieved major milestones, including growing the bookings generated via the channel partners by 230% year over year and signing more than 80 channel partners. Grafana’s Partner Program enables channel partners to bring Grafana Labs’ observability stack, including its leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization, to a broader market.



The majority of Grafana Labs’ 80 channel partners are located across EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and North America – with several new partners signed in APJ (Asia, Pacific, and Japan) and LATAM (Latin America).

“Grafana Labs is dedicated to the channels as a go-to-market strategy, and this is particularly evident in the last year, when we have seen an explosion in activity around the Grafana Partner Community and Program,” said Christina Gillman, Senior Global Channel Manager, Grafana Labs.

During the recent GrafanaCONline community conference, Services and Processes Solutions in LATAM, OneT Solutions in APAC, Climb Channel Solutions in North America, and OpenAdvice in EMEA were named this year’s partner award winners. They were honored for helping customers transform their businesses by meeting the customers’ demand for modern, scalable, and high-performance dashboards for visualizing and understanding metrics, logs, and traces. With the help of these strategic partnerships, Grafana Labs has quickly become one of the most trusted solutions in the industry.

What Our Partners Have to Say

“Our priority is to partner with industry leaders, so we are always on the leading edge with our customers and offering the best options to help tackle their business problems,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Partnering with Grafana Labs enables us to accelerate the observability strategies for our customers around North America. The complete Grafana stack offers the flexibility to run fully managed in the cloud or self-managed, so customers can create the solutions that best serve their businesses.”

“At OpenAdvice, we are experts in business and service assurance,” said Jeanette Fürst, Sales Director at OpenAdvice. “Many of our customers have known and appreciated the open source version of Grafana for years, so it is a natural next step for them to use Grafana Enterprise to extend their options. All requirements for modern application performance management can be covered with the integrated solution provided by the full Grafana stack, including Mimir for metrics, Loki for logs, and Tempo for traces. We’re proud to provide our customers in EMEA the complete Grafana stack, and we look forward to continuing to grow with our partnership with Grafana Labs.”

“We are a trusted solution provider of DevSecOps, CyberSecurity, AI, and IOT, and our customers count on us to bring cutting-edge technology at the forefront of the IT arena, to facilitate the enterprise-level digital transformations for the leading 500 enterprises in the Singapore and ASEAN regions,” said Frank Teh, Managing Director, OneT Solutions. “We are proud to partner with Grafana Labs, to bring their leading and transformative technology to support our customers’ business strategies.”

“It’s during times like these especially that organizations are seeking leading and transformative technologies, often cloud-based, to grow despite the demanding LATAM market,” said Rolando Carrasco, Chief Technology Officer, Services and Processes Solutions (SPS). “Grafana Labs has been an instrumental technology in our toolbox to help our customers scale to meet the demands of their evolving technology needs for distributed computing.”

The Grafana Partner Program connects reseller and service partners around the globe with the tools and knowledge needed to deliver best-in-class observability solutions to their customers. Grafana Labs works with resellers, distributors, consultants, managed service providers, and service integrators to share knowledge and provide training to help them best serve their customers and operate as an extension of the Grafana Labs sales team. Established partners have the opportunity to gain access to additional marketing resources, lead development campaigns, and increased incentives. To learn more about the Grafana Partner Program and to apply to become a partner, visit the Grafana Partner Program .

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are more than 2,000 Grafana Labs customers, including Bloomberg, Citigroup, Dell Technologies, Salesforce, and TomTom, and more than 900,000 active installations of Grafana around the world. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud or self-managed with the Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring scalable metrics (Grafana Mimir), logs (Grafana Loki), and traces (Grafana Tempo) as well as extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting, and security. Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, GIC, Sequoia Capital, Coatue, and J.P. Morgan. Follow Grafana Labs on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit grafana.com.

Media Contact:

Mentha Benek

press@grafana.com