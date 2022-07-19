e2e Pharma Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Facility, Offering End-to-End Co-Pack Services for CBD and Non-CBD Brands

GMP-Certified Manufacturing Facility Helps e2e Create 12-15 Different White and Private Label Form Factors

PHOENIX, AZ, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e2e Pharma, a private label end-to-end manufacturer for CBD and non-CBD branded topicals and ingestibles that are sold direct to consumers online and through nationwide retail chains, announced today the expansion of the company’s fully operational, 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility with four clean rooms and warehousing.

e2e’s GMP-certified manufacturing facility will help create 12-15 different white and private label form factors for brands, including topicals such as lotions, creams, balms, non-aerosol sprays and roll-ons, and ingestibles such as gummies, softgels and tinctures. The facility is able to accommodate on average about 100,000 units/week per one shift.

“We understand the game that our clients are playing, and are well-positioned to offer them the high-quality end-to-end service that their audience is asking for,” said Shannon Bard, Founder of e2e. “Our team has more than 30 years of experience in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) space, and by bringing this sophisticated approach, we understand that sellers need the products to be well-made, safe, efficacious, and delivered on time in order to be attractive to their retail partners.”

e2e products are distributed nationally through the top brands in retail, and products see food and drug placement at stores and mega-retail store chains nationwide like CVS, Walgreens, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Dollar General. e2e also offers drop shipping directly to clients’ customers. By creating customized batches and sourcing ingredients through trusted suppliers who can provide the highest formulations at the safest, cheapest and most efficacious dosages, e2e is able to bring down costs for co-packed products that companies are then able to pass along as cost savings to their consumer base.

Bard continued: “Branding and third party production can be hard to find, and even harder to be done right. e2e is a trusted partner; as evidenced by the fact that we’re currently producing products for today’s dominant CBD brands in retail.”

In addition to CBD, e2e also produces non-CBD branded products through its white and private label services, including plant-based and plant-adaptogen health and wellness products, topicals, ingestibles, and beauty products. e2e’s goal is to continue to diversify its client base and manufacture end-to-end product solutions for a wide variety of global brands.

To learn more about e2e Pharma, visit https://www.e2epharma.co/.

About e2e Pharma

e2e Pharma is a private label manufacturer for CBD and non-CBD branded topicals and ingestibles that are sold direct to consumer, online and through retail. e2e offers end-to-end services, encompassing all aspects of product creation from design, packaging, formulation, and delivery, and are currently producing for the top brands that dominate the nationwide retail market right now in CBD. For more information on e2e Pharma, visit https://www.e2epharma.co/.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

858-264-6600

e2e@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com



