Humacyte Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on the HAV™ in Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting at the Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions

DURHAM, N.C., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, today announced that six-month outcomes from a preclinical study of a small diameter Human Acellular Vessel™ (HAVTM) in coronary artery bypass grafting will be presented at the Basic Cardiovascular Sciences (BCVS) Scientific Sessions taking place in Chicago, IL July 25-28, 2022.



Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Tissue-engineered Human Acellular Blood Vessels for Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting

Date and Time: July 25, 4:30-7 p.m. CDT

Presenter: Adam Williams, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon, Duke University

Sponsored by the American Heart Association’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Council, the annual BCVS Scientific Sessions is one of largest meetings in the world dedicated to fundamental and translational research to improve heart health. For more information, visit https://professional.heart.org/en/meetings/basic-cardiovascular-sciences.

About HAV

Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are investigational engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. The HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in arteriovenous access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in nearly 500 patient implantations. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

