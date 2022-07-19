ListenFirst Announces Exclusive Access To Twitter’s New Engagement API

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution today announced the v2 Twitter Engagement API (application programming interface) has been integrated into their platform, giving ListenFirst customers unparalleled understanding of the organic and paid performance of their Tweets. Historically, this organic and paid data lived in separate silos across different platforms, APIs and endpoints; with brands having no way to see this data aggregated, summed and/or blended together.



For the first time, brands have perfect clarity on which tactic is driving audience interest. This is made possible because engagements and impressions of the same Tweets are now segmented by organic and promoted traffic.

Engagements represent the number of times a viewer takes action around a given Tweet, in either an organic or promoted context. Engagements include, but are not limited to, Retweets, Favorites, Replies, URL Clicks, Hashtag Clicks, Mention Clicks, and Media Views.

ListenFirst is one of the first companies to implement the v2 Twitter Engagement API, which ingests pixel perfect dimensions for total engagements and impressions of a Tweet. This type of measurement hadn’t previously been available for paid content.

“Marketers already know that Twitter is the most effective platform for reaching passionate audiences engaging in real-time conversations and with the recent enhancements to the Twitter Engagement API, businesses have an even richer understanding of how they’re connecting with audiences,” said Lauren Jenkins, Global Head of Twitter Official Partner Program. “Brands now have a deeper and more transparent view into campaign performance on Twitter, and ListenFirst is the first Twitter Official Partner to unlock these new API capabilities.”

“Over the past 10 years, ListenFirst has earned a reputation for offering our clients highly differentiated cutting edge social media analytics, and innovation around Twitter analytics has always been foundational to this strategy,” explained Jonathan Farb, Chief Product Officer at ListenFirst. “We proactively identify opportunities to strengthen understanding of social media performance, and the early implementation of Twitter’s v2 Engagement API is only the latest example of this commitment bearing fruit for our customers.”

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the premier social analytics solution used by the world’s leading brands. With a breadth of data and award-winning expertise unmatched in the market, we offer an easy, one-stop solution to optimize social media marketing and maximize ROI. ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Emerging Technology, 2020 Cynopsis AdTech Award for Outstanding Data Solution, 2022 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Social Media Monitoring Software, and named one of Inc. 500’s fastest growing companies. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst is trusted by leading global brands including AT&T, Amazon, NBCUniversal, and Peloton. For more information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

