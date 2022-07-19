Xalles to Acquire AIgrowthHUB and Expand AI-based Solutions

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) Grows in Importance Throughout the Business World, AIgrowthHUB Will Offer Solutions to Grow Business and Enhance the Customer Experience.

WASHINGTON, DC, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, will acquire AIgrowthHUB Inc. (“AIgrowthHUB”) in a share exchange agreement. AIgrowthHUB Inc. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Technology Inc, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc.

Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, AIgrowthHUB provides business solutions that focus on acquiring customers and enriching the customer experience. AIgrowthHUB is bringing proprietary and third-party solutions to the marketplace that enhance the digital customer experience. The machine learning advertising audience software will increase client profitability by 30% in 30 days. AIgrowthHUB sees this as the cornerstone offering, taking advantage of a projected 1.8 trillion-dollar artificial intelligence market by the end of the decade.

“AIgrowthHUB looks to grow through by being a part of the Xalles corporate structure, while helping the existing Xalles operating companies expand by enhancing their outreach and business development processes,” commented Joshua Harris, CEO of AIgrowthHUB Inc.

“We believe that artificial intelligence is just beginning to be implemented in a number of business processes and Xalles plans to assemble a group of companies that will support internal companies and external clients with process-changing services,” stated Thomas Nash, CEO of Xalles Holdings.

AIgrowthHUB expects to contribute approximately $7 million in revenue to the company over the next 12 months. The acquisition transaction is expected to be completed by July 31, 2022.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging innovative technologies to provide industry-leading financial solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com

