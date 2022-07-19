Record Use of Discuss Platform for CX, UX, and MRX Research Continues

Seattle, WA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced today that it continues to experience record growth with a 3x increase in year-over-year usage. In addition, subscription revenue was up 68% vs. the first half of 2021, and the number of unique customers served was 29% higher. This growth was driven by new and existing customers around the world including agencies and leading brands across a variety of industries such as consumer packaged goods, technology, healthcare, financial services and more. Examples of Discuss’ new customers include agencies like Shapiro and Raj and Sticky Beak, and well known brands like Mars Wrigley, Kellogg and Viking Cruises.

The Discuss platform is purpose built to support in-depth research no matter how the data or insight is collected. It enables live, online moderated and unmoderated conversations, self capture feedback, and media uploads that can easily capture interesting moments and quickly turn customer conversations and experiences into actionable insights.

Leading agencies like buzzback are using the Discuss platform to have unlimited observers join customer conversations and save moments with the click of a button, while viewing people's reactions to messaging and product ideas firsthand. “Discuss has been an awesome partner for us,” said Liz White, senior vice president of research strategy at buzzback. “Our approach to qualitative research is very tech forward, and with Discuss, a lot of the tools help us get that for our clients and move in a more agile way which is critical now.”

With a continued focus on providing new, innovative features for its customers, earlier this year Discuss introduced Self Captures, enabling respondents to give feedback on their own schedule via TikTok-style short videos, along with photos or text responses in sharing their experiences. The response from customers has been extremely positive across Marketing, Product and CX teams, with many leveraging it for video surveys, diaries, and mobile ethnography projects. And in support of Discuss’ vision of providing a platform for in-depth research, a new promotion is available for any customer currently leveraging only their live feedback capabilities - Self Captures will now automatically be included at no additional cost through the end of 2022.

With customer-centric promotions like this and the company’s emphasis on delivering the best customer experience, Discuss is also proud of its recognition again as a High Performer on G2’s most recent Grid Reports in both the User Research and Video Feedback categories. Some of the areas that propelled Discuss to receiving this recognition included a net promoter score (NPS) of 86, the highest score of any vendor, along with having the highest score for ease of doing business with and quality of support within the Consumer Video Feedback category.

“We put our customers at the center of everything we do,” said Simon Glass, CEO of Discuss. “Our ability to provide easy access to research and customer insights among a global audience is evidenced by the momentum and growth in the usage of our platform and we look forward to continuing to be a part of our customers’ success.”

About Discuss

Discuss is helping leading organizations, brands and agencies across the globe turn people’s experiences into insights. Hundreds of thousands of Market Insights, CX and UX professionals trust Discuss to go beyond data points and bring in-depth insights to life across their organization in real-time, transforming customer relationships. With Discuss, hundreds of global brands and agencies such as Unilever, Target, Ipsos, KraftHeinz, HP, Ford, and Mastercard are making more informed strategic decisions faster than ever before. For more information, visit www.discuss.io.

