Asia Broadband Receives Initial Certified Technical Report With Resource Estimate Exceeding $10 Million at the Bonanza Gold Mine Project in Mexico

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the completed and certified geological technical report prepared by a qualified professional person (QP) for its Bonanza Gold Mine Project located the Acaponeta area of Nayarit, Mexico. The mineral resource estimates of gold and silver values contained in this initial report exceed $10 million at the current spot precious metal prices. The AABB geological and mining operations team will utilize the report to maximize its exploration, development and resource expansion program, as well as facilitate production, efficiencies and processing equipment installations. The Bonanza gold project is a prospective high yield mining asset in the Company’s strategic initiative to increase gold production and AABB’s physical gold holdings.



Located in the prolific mining region of Acaponeta in Nayarit, Mexico, the Bonanza property has shown high-grade gold assay results from recent samples and drilling activities with the most significant gold values of more than 10 grams per ton (g/t). Company management is excited by the Bonanza project for its potential for rapid expansion, high production, low operating costs and strong contribution to gross profits.

“The Company’s management group and mining team are absolutely thrilled with having the certified resource report in our hands for our Bonanza gold project. This initial detailed assessment is the guide that allows us to accelerate our expansion and development plans for the property,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

To download the complete Bonanza Project Geological Technical Report, go to: https://asiabroadbandinc.com/acaponeta-bonanza-report/

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment and released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet and a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

