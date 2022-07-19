New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Integration Market, By Service, By Application, By Organization, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293068/?utm_source=GNW



The global IoT integration market is expected to witness growth at a significant CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.For convenience, security, and customer pleasure, automated technology is being adopted in both residential and commercial settings.



Growing disposable income of middle-class families and improved living standards have accelerated the demand for IoT devices.IoT’s computational capacity enables the quick completion of several tasks.



Workplace platforms that are integrated provide access to online usage and support data monitoring for unauthorized access. Integration with existing infrastructure assists in automatically identifying internal issues and resolving them through autonomous modification.



The global IoT integration market is segmented into service, application, organization, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The presence of major market players in the region and the high-end investments by the government is driving the market growth. Also, the rise in the adoption of the internet of things technology by government authorities is further expected to influence the market demand positively.

The major players operating in the global IoT integration market are Fujitsu Ltd, Tech Mahindra Limited, HCL Technologies, DXC Technology Company, NTT Data Corporation, MuleSoft, Inc., Tibbo Technology Inc., Timesys Corporation, Accenture, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global IoT integration market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global IoT integration market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global IoT integration market based on service, application, organization, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global IoT integration market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global IoT integration market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new services, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global IoT integration market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global IoT integration market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global IoT integration market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global IoT integration market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• IoT Integration service provider companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to IoT integration

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global IoT integration market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global IoT Integration Market, By Service:

o Device and Platform Management Services

o Application Management Services

o Advisory Services

o System Design and Architecture

• Global IoT Integration Market, By Application:

o Smart Building and Home Automation

o Smart Healthcare

o Energy and Utilities

o Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

o Smart Retail

o Smart Transportation

o Logistics

o Telematics

• Global IoT Integration Market, By Organization:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Global IoT Integration Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Spain

Germany

France

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Malaysia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global IoT integration market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

