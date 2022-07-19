Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces Taita Juanito Chindoy Will Be On-Site for 25 Weeks in 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center today announced that Taita Juanito Chindoy will be facilitating plant medicine ceremonies twice per month in 2023. These ceremonies will be held on Thursday evenings and will be the culmination of the guests' plant medicine experience during their week in Costa Rica.

"We have worked with Taita Juanito for years," said Gerard Armond Powell, CEO, Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "He is the most gifted shaman and spiritual leader that I have had the pleasure of knowing, and we are thrilled for the guests joining us in 2023! I would strongly encourage anyone who wants to join Taita at Rythmia to book their trip now, as his weeks always sell out."

BACKGROUND ON TAITA JUANITO CHINDOY

Taita Juanito was raised in the Inga Tradition; he is an ethnobotanist with his own brand of herbal compounds that he distributes throughout Colombia. For the past 15 years, he has been a student of the Grandfather Taita Laureano. Taita Juanito is a well-known and respected teacher-shaman, he has followers throughout the world, and people flock to him due to his compassionate heart and great wisdom. He is always willing to share his guidance with those who are interested in following the path of sacred medicines.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular, with over 95% of its 12,000+ clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. Eighty-two percent of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press.



Media Contact:

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

