Connexa Sports Announces the Appointment of Rohit Krishnan to its Board of Directors

Mr. Krishnan, a Venture Capitalist at London-based Unbound, is experienced as an investor and entrepreneur across tech, software and financial services

BALTIMORE, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rohit Krishnan to its Board of Directors. Mr. Krishnan, currently a Venture Capitalist at Unbound ( www.un-bound.com ), is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor across tech, software and financial services throughout the UK, Europe, US and Asia. Before Unbound, Mr. Krishnan invested in enterprise startups at Eight Road Ventures and held various leadership roles at McKinsey. He holds an MBA from London Business School and a Master’s in Applied Economics from Singapore Management University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to our Board and feel that his unique experience as both an operator and investor across various technology industries will serve us well as we execute on our connected sports technology strategy,” said Connexa Sports CEO Mike Ballardie. “Rohit has served on the PlaySight Board for several years and is very familiar with the company’s technology and the sports technology landscape. With his broad global experience in high-growth technology companies, he will be a significant addition to Connexa Sports.”

“I look forward to working with Mike and the Connexa Sports team as we integrate existing technologies and platforms under one umbrella and build a leading connected sports company,” said Rohit Krishnan. “I have come to know the sports technology industry well and believe that we are just scratching the surface of our technology’s potential, especially combined with new AI capabilities and consumer products to create scalable, market-leading products and sports experiences.”

Rohit Krishnan biography:

Mr. Krishnan began his career as an engineer and entrepreneur in Singapore. Later he joined McKinsey & Company, where he led McKinsey’s Growth Tech Practice, serving leading growth stage tech companies and investors across Europe.

Mr. Krishnan went on to join Eight Roads, a venture capital firm, where he led multiple deals across software companies in Europe and Israel. Later joined Unbound, where amongst other deals he helped lead its PlaySight investment. Unbound are leading global investors in other high-growth technology companies such as Databricks, Deep Instinct, Asana, Vaha, Alpaca and Forto.

He graduated from Nanyang Technological University Singapore with a B.Eng, Engineering, and holds a Masters in Applied Economics from Singapore Management University and a Master of Business Administration from London Business School.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa Sports is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, Gameface.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports.

